Has Disney Found the Solution to Its Fastpass Problem?

read about them here, if you have not yet already.Many Disney fans have been blowing up social media to complain about Disneyland Paris' Fastpass replacements. In case you missed it, the Paris resort has replaced its old Fastpass system with two new products: the free Standby Pass and pay-per-use Disney Premier Access. Go
Despite many fans' objections to the change, these new wait-skipping products offer to solve some of the problems that have hampered Disney's Fastpass from its beginning.
Hear me out. To start, I would like to suggest that the most, fair, just, and efficient system for getting people on theme park attractions is the old-fashioned physical queue. It's first-come, first-served, and if you don't think the ride is worth the wait, then you can choose something else to do. That means the people who are waiting in any given line are the ones most willing to invest the time to enjoy that attraction.
But the problems with physical queues are these: Even if you're willing to spend the better part of the day waiting in a line for a specific ride, snaking through a queue for that long still feel like a miserable experience. And from the park's perspective, when you are waiting for hours in a queue, you're not spending money. That's what enticed Disney to create its Fastpass system.
While Fastpass liberated Disney guests from queues to (in theory) spend money in shops and restaurants while the waited to go on popular rides, the system created a slew of unintended consequences.
Here's the inherent problem with all wait-skipping schemes - they effectively clone theme park visitors. They allow you to be two places at once: waiting for an attraction as well as doing something else. That's fine if people use their "something else" time to visit under-utilized and uncrowded attractions, stores, and restaurants. If people stick to those locations, wait-skipping services help distribute the load of guests across a park more evenly, potentially helping to boost food and merchandise sales while doing so. Wins all around.
But what happens when people get smart and choose instead to use their "something else" time to wait for another high-demand attraction or restaurant? When that happens, the wait-skipping service just helps increase the load on already over-loaded locations. Standby wait times grow longer, and seats inside popular restaurants become harder and harder to get.
Sound familiar, Disney fans?
Then Walt Disney World went and gave guests the ability to reserve up to three Fastpasses at a time, with its Fastpass+ system. So instead of cloning visitors to the world's most-visited theme parks once, Disney effectively ended up cloning its already abundant guests three times. Fastpass+ also allows Disney World visitors to book their Fastpasses in advance of their visit. As a result, the only way to get on many popular attractions at the Walt Disney World Resort before the pandemic was to log on to Disney's website first thing in the morning exactly 30 days before your visit to enter what effectively became the Fastpass+ lottery. (On-site hotel guests got to play that lottery 60 days in advance of their arrival - further squeezing guests who couldn't afford to stay on site in addition to buying Disney theme park tickets.)
Oh, and let's throw in Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance now. Disney runs a separate virtual queue for that popular attraction, which did not count against your Fastpass+ allocation. A Disney visitor won the lottery to enter that virtual queue before the pandemic effectively could be in five places at once: waiting for Rise of the Resistance, waiting for each of their three Fastpass+ rides, and then wherever they happened actually be to standing in the parks at the moment.
Which probably was waiting in a ridiculously long standby queue for something else.
All this contributed to the relief that many Disney fans felt when the company announced that it would suspend its Fastpass services when Walt Disney World, and then Disneyland, reopened. Yes, the Rise of the Resistance virtual queue still frustrates many visitors, but otherwise, Disney has returned to the old days of first-come, first-served physical queues.
Disney has not yet announced when Fastpass might return to Orlando and Anaheim, but the company has shown a new path forward with what it announced for Disneyland Paris. At first glance, Standby Pass might look like Fastpass, but it functions in some substantially different ways than Disney's old wait-skipping service.
First, Standby Pass does not operate in parallel with a physical standby queue. It replaces that queue. When an attraction's wait time exceeds a certain point (which seems to be about 30 minutes, at least for now), Disneyland Paris implements Standby Pass for that attraction. From that point, everyone wanting to get in line for the attraction must go to the park's official app and claim a Standby Pass. That assigns the guest a 30-minute return window for the attraction, on a first-come, first-served basis. When demand slackens for the attraction toward the end of the day, Standby Pass closes, and people can walk up to join the physical queue again.
Guests can claim only one Standby Pass at a time, however. Yes, that still means cloning. But because other popular attractions presumably also would be using Standby Pass at that moment, guests would have no choice but to use their "something else" time visiting some less-popular, underutilized location within the park. There would be no open physical queues for other crowded attractions for them to join.
That is how Disneyland Paris' Standby Pass solves the number-one problem that Fastpass created. Standby Pass also runs through the park's app, eliminating the hassle of physically walking to attractions to collect a wasteful slips of paper. And it's free to use, eliminating the money grab that Disneyland made when it charged guests to manage their Fastpasses through its Maxpass product.
Speaking of money grabs, that brings us to Disney Premier Access. The Disneyland Paris website is a bit evasive on what exactly the €8-15 you spend on this product gets you beyond what you get using the Standby Pass. In each case, you get a designated time slot to go on the ride, though Disney notes that you get access to a "dedicated fast lane" at the attraction with Disney Premier Access.
"Purchasing a Disney Premier Access gives you fast access to the attraction you choose, but does not guarantee immediate access," the website says.
For that kind of money and years-old attractions, I would want immediate access, though I understand if Disney's lawyers want to cover their rear ends by not promising that in writing. Nevertheless, Disney Premier Access simply gives Disney the same sort of paid line-skipping product that Universal, Six Flags, SeaWorld, and the Cedar Fair theme parks have been selling to happy fans for years.
If you don't like Disney Premier Access, don't buy it. Disney's recent history shows us that the company does not maintain a habit of continuing products that do not sell. Disney has tried paid line-skips at Disneyland Paris in the past, and those products did not last.
But I hope that Disney brings Standby Pass to the Walt Disney World and the Disneyland resorts and that it replaces Fastpass. And I hope that Disney folds Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance into the service, too. With Standby Pass, Disney might finally have a service that gives fans the freedom to avoid physically standing in long lines without overcrowding popular locations in the park in return.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Welcome to life, thecolonel. Rich people get the perks just about everywhere. Why should Disney be any different?
Don’t like this new setup at all for a couple of reasons. One is purely selfish on my part. We have always been able to get many more FPs beyond our first three and have learned how to maximize the system. We rarely waited more than 15 minutes for any ride with major rides being the exception, like Flight of Passage.
My second reason is that I think some of the major rides, particularly Rise of the Resistance, will have so many people willing to pay to guarantee a ride that it will basically become a pay-per-ride attraction and there will no standby passes available for anyone else. I did the math on another posts and conservatively estimate that RotR could earn Disney about $25 million in extra revenue per year on each coast ($7 per rider at 10,000 riders per day) for a total of $50 million per year
Haven't been to Disney in years because I don't find planning my day 60 days out enjoyable. I've always loved Universal's express passes and was excited to read that Disney was moving towards this. I am however disappointed about this and if its implemented in Orlando I still don't think it would get me through the door since it's not a real express pass. Honestly the amount of money Disney could make with a real express pass like Universal is insane. I just want to walk around and enjoy my day and go on rides when I feel like it.
So hold on,
'Standby Pass' activates when the lines for an attraction exceed, say, 30 minutes, at which point the ONLY way to ride it is via the app (unless you want to spend 15 Euros to ride Big Thunder Mountain once), however your 'access time' might be hours in the future if the attraction is popular. What happens on a busy day when EVERY attraction goes past that 30 minute point, the demand on the app is such that the next available access time is hours in the future? Because you can only have one Standby Pass at an attraction you could end up being unable to get on literally any ride for hours at a time. It's possible your 'magical day' at Disneyland/World could end up featuring just one or two attractions.
That sounds even worse than things are at present........
And one more thing... I really, really, really don't want to have to spend the whole of my day at Disney on my phone. That's a constant reminder of 'real life' when what I most want is to escape that life for a few hours.
I'm all for Fastpass becoming paid access only. Disney is the only major theme park that offered a free front of the line system, and in my experience it's been the one where it had the most severe effects on standby queue times (especially in Florida). I would definitely be far more interested in a system that was pay one price for a day of unlimited access, but the reality is if I were to travel to a Disney park, I'd pay quite a bit for guaranteed access to a new E-ticket.
Standby Pass I'm a bit more skeptical about. If attractions operate at full capacity with no delays, it would probably work okay. However, what happens if a ride goes down and you can't cancel the pass (which is a huge flaw with the system IMO), does that mean you could miss the rest of your day if the ride never reopens? If tons of people with Premier Access clog the line, you've also got the problem of messing with schedules as theoretically you shouldn't have to wait more than 30 minutes after joining the queue. Plus, if you can't join any queues and you've got nothing else in the park you'd care to do, it leads to nothing but unhappy guests. Personally, it feels like forcing technology into the parks to solve a non-existent problem that will only complicate the experience of visiting. Lines aren't the greatest, but I'd much rather stand in physical queues than sit on a bench waiting for a virtual queue to run out.
Robert, thanks for taking the time to explain the new systems.
I'm not crazy about the new virtual queueing systems because I'm a proponent of the now defunct FastPass+ because it allowed my family to maximize our enjoyment of the Disney parks in a relatively short period of time and then go enjoy other aspects of our vacation like the hotel pool or shopping and dining at Disney Springs, but like most of you, I'll figure out how to use it to best advantage. (Or I'll wait for Makorider to figure it out and tell the rest of us how to best use it.)
@David Brown - Good observation. If Disney puts too many attractions into Standby Pass on a busy day, we could see theme park gridlock.
You know, we've been debating this issue on this website for years ever since Robert posted the link to the patent filing for the (original?) FastPass. Then Disney added fuel to the fire by dumping a load of money (supposedly over a billion dollars) into the development of FastPass+ and the park app at a time when they were not investing much into getting new rides and attractions into their parks. The theme park community wasn't happy then, and it appears that we are not happy now, so it looks like Situation Normal for us.
Personally, I think Disney is boiling the frog here. They don't want to admit that more and more of their offerings are oriented to the upper middle class and the upper class, and many of us don't want to admit that Disney may be too rich for our budgets except for a few times in our lives instead of on a yearly or more frequent basis. Thus we end up in this silly dance of managing expectations. Disney still wants the middle class to ensure that their toys and movies will still have mass appeal, but you can count on more of their resort offerings will cater to the upper middle class and the upper class where they can maximize revenue without major expenditures of capital.
So am I understanding this right…If a ride wait exceeds a certain amount of time (30 Minutes is the example used), then even the general standby line will stop? So only the people who purchase one of the two pass tiers can then access the ride until the wait drops back down under whatever limit they’ve set?
Essentially now your being forced to buy a line pass for popular rides…Then if you buy the ~cheaper~ “Standby Pass” you’ve dedicated yourself to possibly a single popular ride for your entire day at the park (Should something unforeseen happen like a ride closure for a couple hours)…
Disney just found a way to charge the people who risk it and opt to do a park day playing the standby line game and save some money…That’s all this is…
@Francis 24,
Unfortunately Universal is testing a new VL for Hagrid that has a checkout button, indicating a possible pay to get in line function. If Universal messes with their Express Passes they will lose a lot of business, starting with Me immediately.
I am not a fan of ANY VL, they ruin your park experience IMHO. They can actually make your wait worse. People see a 60 minute wait and a lot of people don't join the line. You join a VL without knowing the wait and you enter the line regardless of the wait time, which for Hagrid has been over an hour at times.
Well explained Robert.
Disney maintains a unique position with public perception. From what I can see, the customers lost by their decisions leave little to no impact.
I have said it before, and I will say it again. Give me a paid front of the line perk, and I'd be happy to visit Disney again.
I think paying a la carte to skip lines seems crass even for regional parks. I think what Universal is testing with Hagrid’s is to offer a paid skip the line option for their new rides that do not offer Express. These rides would be over run with anyone who purchased express, hotel guests and passholders who get complimentary express after 4pm. Hopefully it would be limited so it wouldn’t destroy the stand by line flow.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
"If you don't like Disney Premier Access, don't buy it."
Well come on Robert, the problem is if you don't like or, more importantly, can't afford it, you have to stand back and watch all the rich people swan their way in front of you. Your wife says, "Why aren't we up there?" and the kid says, "Dad, are we poor?" And you're all, "Good god no, this five day vacation package already cost me five grand, but I didn't have another grand to skip the line."
It's obnoxious. If Disney wants to upsell everything to the teeth, be my guest, but rich people shouldn't be able to pay to impose on the less fortunate, not at Disney.