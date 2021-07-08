'Oogie Boogie Bash' Is Back at Disneyland This Fall

Halloween Time is coming back to the Disneyland Resort this fall, highlighted by the return of the after-hours Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure.

Things kick off September 3 with the returns of Disney Halloween traditions including Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark and Cars Land overlays at Disney California Adventure, and Haunted Mansion Holiday and the Halloween Screams screams show at Disneyland.

The Oogie Boogie Bash will run 25 select nights starting September 9 continuing through Halloween on October 31. Tickets for that start at $114 per person and go on sale on the Disneyland website no earlier than 9am on Tuesday, July 13. Tickets will include three hours of early admission to DCA, starting at 3pm, plus the party, which features all-ages trick-or-treating, character sightings with unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital photo downloads, the Villains Grove haunt in Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and the Frightfully Fun Parade.

There was no mention of the World of Color Villainous show this year, however. Disney has yet to announce the return of World of Color at DCA or of Fantasmic! at Disneyland.

For daytime guests, Halloween Time will include the return of Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure, inspired by the tradition of Dia de los Muertos. Cars Land will get its Halloween makeover including Halloween overlays for Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-O-Ween.

At Disneyland, the Main Street Pumpkin Festival takes over Main Street, U.S.A, anchored by the iconic giant Mickey Mouse jack-o’-lantern in Town Square. Halloween Screams will run its projection show nightly on Main Street, Cinderella Castle and It's a Small World, with fireworks added to the show on weekends, weather permitting. (Santa Ana winds, please stay away!)

For local residents, the first month of Halloween Time can be included in Disneyland's new SoCal resident ticket deal, which our travel partner is offering for even lower prices than Disneyland is - $232.75 for a three-day ticket and $284.50 for a Park Hopper. That deal is available now and includes three visits anytime between now and September 30.

