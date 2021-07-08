'Haunting of Hill House' Comes to Halloween Horror Nights

Halloween Horror Nights fans, the reveals have begun! Universal kicked off its Horror Nights reveal season this afternoon with news that it will bring Netflix's "The Haunting of Hill House" to both Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood this fall.

Today's announcement also serves as the first official confirmation that Halloween Horror Nights will return this fall to Universal Studios Hollywood, where the event will run select nights from September 9 through October 31. Universal Orlando previously confirmed that Halloween Horror Nights would return for 2021 at Universal Studios Florida from September 3 through October 31.

Universal's Halloween Horror Nights for The Haunting of Hill House will recreate iconic scenes and sights from the 2018 series, including the Red Room, the Hall of Statues, The Ghost in the Basement, and The Bent-Neck Lady. Here's the hype video from Universal.

"I have loved Halloween Horror Nights for so long," series creator, Director and Executive Producer Mike Flanagan said. "Some of my favorite memories of Halloween were made at Universal Studios, screaming and laughing with my friends. It is such an honor to be included among such fantastic Haunts, and I’m so glad that fans will be able to walk the halls of Hill House this Halloween."

This is the first announcement of a maze for Hollywood and the second for Orlando, following last winter's announcement that Beetlejuice would be included in this year's event. Circus clown Jack also returns as the icon for the 30th anniversary event at Universal Orlando this fall.

