First Look at Disney Cruise Line's Marvel Dining Experience

When the Disney Cruise Line introduced its new Disney Wish ship last spring, it teased a first-of-its kind experience in a new Worlds of Marvel restaurant. Today, Disney is providing a first look at what that experience will be.

Like the Pym Test Kitchen at Disney California Adventure's new Avengers Campus, the Disney Wish's "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" dining experience leans on Ant-Man and The Wasp. The two will be showing diners some of the Avengers' best tech, including Captain America's Vibranium shield, the arc reactor, Pym particles, and the Quantum Core, "which uses cutting-edge (and highly unstable) technology to shrink and grow targets at the push of a button," according to the DCL's press release.

Highly unstable technology? What could go wrong? Marvel Studios Chief Creative Officer Kevin Feige gives us a first look.

I really want to see how Disney pulls off that illusion at every table. Of course, stoking our curiosity about that is the whole point of Disney's reveal today.

And, yes, villains will show up who want to get their hands on this tech, so Ant-Man and The Wasp will need diners' help to save the day. At some point, food will be served, too, but Disney has not yet revealed specific menu items.

"True to its name, Worlds of Marvel will offer dishes inspired by legendary locales like African Wakanda, Eastern European Sokovia and the Avengers’ home base of New York City," Disney said in the meantime.

Stay tuned for more details. Here is our previous post describing some of the highlights on the new Disney Wish.

