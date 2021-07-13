Walt Disney World Announces Florida Resident Ticket Deal

Just days after the Disneyland Resort announced its ticket discount deal for California residents, the Walt Disney World Resort has announced its own deal for Florida residents.

The Florida Resident Summer Fun Ticket is available for two, three or four days and are valid through September 17. As with all Disney World tickets, advance reservations continue to be required to visit the parks. The prices are $150 for the two-day ticket, $185 for three days, and $215 for four days.

Visitors can add the Park Hopper option for $35 per ticket. Keep in mind that you must start the day at the park you reserved and then can move to other parks starting at 2pm, when you have a Park Hopper ticket. Without the Park Hopper option, you may visit one theme park per day. Tickets are available through the Disney World website.

Even though WDW's 50th anniversary won't start until October 1, the resort has plenty of special programs going on this summer, including the return of fireworks to the Magic Kingdom and Epcot and the start of the Epcot International Food & Wine Festival on Thursday.

* * *

