Disneyland to Host 'Jungle Cruise' Movie Premiere

Disneyland is rolling out the red carpet for another Hollywood movie premiere.

Like the park did when Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean movies rolled out years ago, Disneyland will host the red carpet premiere of the "Jungle Cruise" movie on Saturday, July 24. The film opens in theaters and on Disney Plus Premier Access on July 30 and stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.



Photo courtesy Disney

Blunt plays Dr. Lily Houghton, who has traveled to the Amazon jungle in search of an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities. To get there, she hires Johnson's Frank Wolff to guide her upriver on his very iffy boat, La Quila. Along the way, we'll see how many references to the Disney theme park ride the movie throws in, including ones to scenes that no longer exist in the ride, thanks to its recent rewrite.

Disneyland this week is reopening its redesigned Jungle Cruise, which changes the second half of the attraction as described here in my review. Take a look for yourself in our new on-ride POV video.

Disney will livestream the red carpet event on Disneyland's social media channels, with a specific time yet to be announced. If you were planning to visit Disneyland on July 24, you might get a chance to see the movie's stars in person, but the event also will disrupt a whole bunch of park operations, including potentially closing some parts of the park. Check the official Disneyland app for updates.

