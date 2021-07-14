First Reveals from SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the first haunted house, scare zone and themed bar for its first-ever Howl-O-Scream halloween event this fall.

SeaWorld is bringing its long-time Busch Gardens haunt brand to its SeaWorld-branded parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio this year, as the chain looks to expand beyond its traditional family-friendly Halloween programming. That will remain available during regular operating hours, but Howl-O-Scream will open to haunt lovers for a specially-tickets event after hours, starting September 10 and running select nights through October 31.

In Orlando, here are the first three reveals for Howl-0-Scream, with descriptions provided by the park.

Dead Vines (haunted house): "Is this jungle alive... or undead? There’s an ominous force at work here, a merciless mistress of ivy and evil. She’s poisoned these woods with an all-consuming appetite for visitors like you. Keep moving and find a way out before it’s too late. You don’t want to end up dead on the vine."

Witchcraft Bayou (scare zone): "It’s hazardous to pass through this backwater bayou, but there’s no way around. Voodoo and witchcraft aren’t real, right? Tell that to the zealous worshippers trying to shackle you with their spells. They won’t rest until your soul belongs to her too. Stay alert, or the dark magic will drag you down."

Poison Grotto (themed bar): "What’s your poison? Unwind with a refreshing concoction and explore the enticing atmosphere of this unearthly lounge. It’s a fleeting escape from the deadly vines and savage servants nearby."

SeaWorld is holding a Sinister Sale now with one-night tickets ranging from $29.99 to $50.99, plus tax. Unlimited visit tickets are available for $99.99 plus tax and an unlimited ticket for Howl-O-Scream at both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa is on sale for $139.99 plus tax. Ticket prices are valid through July 25 and are available on the event website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)