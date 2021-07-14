First Reveals from SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream

SeaWorld Orlando has announced the first haunted house, scare zone and themed bar for its first-ever Howl-O-Scream halloween event this fall.
SeaWorld is bringing its long-time Busch Gardens haunt brand to its SeaWorld-branded parks in Orlando, San Diego and San Antonio this year, as the chain looks to expand beyond its traditional family-friendly Halloween programming. That will remain available during regular operating hours, but Howl-O-Scream will open to haunt lovers for a specially-tickets event after hours, starting September 10 and running select nights through October 31.
In Orlando, here are the first three reveals for Howl-0-Scream, with descriptions provided by the park.
SeaWorld is holding a Sinister Sale now with one-night tickets ranging from $29.99 to $50.99, plus tax. Unlimited visit tickets are available for $99.99 plus tax and an unlimited ticket for Howl-O-Scream at both SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa is on sale for $139.99 plus tax. Ticket prices are valid through July 25 and are available on the event website.
