HalloWeekends to Return to Cedar Point

HalloWeekends will return to Cedar Point this fall, as the Ohio park expands its October operating schedule to wrap up its 150th anniversary season.

Due pandemic restrictions, Cedar Point skipped its annual Haunt last year in favor of an all-new Tricks and Treats Fall Fest. But both Haunt and the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest will be included this year for HalloWeekends, which begins September 17.

Cedar Point's 150th Anniversary Celebration - including the Celebrate 150 Spectacular parade - ends August 15, but the park remains open daily through Labor Day. On Saturday, September 11, the park begins Friday-Sunday operation and expands to add Thursdays starting October 7.

Haunt's scare mazes and attractions will be open each night of HalloWeekends, with the Tricks and Treats Fall Fest activities available during the day on Fridays through Sundays. More details will be released later about this year's attractions and activities.

Cedar Point closes for the season on October 31.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)