Character Dining Is Coming Back at Disneyland

Two of the Disneyland Resort's popular restaurants soon will resume character meals, the resort announced today.

Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast starts July 22 at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa. Reservations opens July 20 for the daily breakfast, as well as for brunch on Fridays through Sundays.

Then on August 12, Minnie & Friends Breakfast returns to Disneyland's Plaza Inn. There's no date yet for the start of reservations for that in-park character meal, so stay tuned for that.

Elsewhere, the indoor, main dining room reopens July 22 at the Carthay Circle restaurant at Disney California Adventure, and The Golden Horseshoe resumes food service in Disneyland on July 29. Reservations will be available starting July 20 for the Carthay Circle.

With these reopenings, pretty much every major dining location across the two parks has returned, save for Carnation Cafe at Disneyland and Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta and Pacific Wharf Cafe at Disney California Adventure.

Disneyland continues to promote mobile order on its official park app as the main way to get food and drinks at most counter service locations, while reservations for table service restaurants are available up to 60 days in advance with a park reservation for the same day. (A dining reservation does not guarantee park admission. You must make a separate reservation to use your ticket to visit the park.) Mobile check-in and mobile wait lists are available via the Disneyland app for select table service restaurants.

