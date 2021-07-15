Two Classics Join Universal's Horror Nights Line-Up

Universal has announced two more mazes for the return of its Halloween Horror Nights events in Orlando and Hollywood. And they're classics.

Leatherface and The Bride of Frankenstein have joined the crew for this year's Halloween Horror Nights, with each getting the spotlight in their own maze. Check out the teaser videos and descriptions from Universal:

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives - "Thrusts guests into chaos as the Bride becomes an unstoppable scientist and begins her mission to revive Frankenstein’s Monster. Her unwavering quest to find eternal life will come at a cost, and guests will soon find themselves entwined in a frenzied battle in their daring attempt to escape."

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre - "Guests will embark on a killer journey through a series of familiar scenes from the film and eventually fall victim to a family of cannibals. From a dilapidated gas station to an eerie, old farmhouse, they will witness unimaginable horrors around every corner, soon discovering that nowhere is safe from the demented Leatherface."

In addition to these mazes, The Haunting of Hill House will appear at both events, with Beetlejuice also in the line-up in Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights begins September 3 at Universal Studios Florida and September 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood. Both after-hours events run select nights through October 31.

* * *

