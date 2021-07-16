Mask Mandate Returns in Los Angeles County

The mask mandate is back in Los Angeles County, starting at midnight Sunday morning. Citing a seven-fold increase in community transmission of Covid-19 in the county since California reopened June 15, local officials will mandate that everyone wear a mask while indoors and outside their home - regardless whether they are fully vaccinated or not.

Non-vaccinated people were supposed to continue wearing masks while inside after June 15, but - as widely predicted - most of the people who would not take the advice to get vaccinated also would not take the advice to wear a mask or take other precautions to protect themselves from Covid. As a result, infection rates are surging in Los Angeles County and across the state and nation - and almost exclusively among non-vaccinated people.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain are located in Los Angeles County, so they would be subject to the new rule. Universal's policy has been to encourage all people to mask up indoors, regardless of vaccination status, but Magic Mountain has been telling vaccinated people that they can skip the mask. I have reached out to representatives from both parks for comment on the changes.

Update: A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson replied: "We continue to follow the guidance of health and government officials to ensure the health and safety of our guests and team members and starting Sunday we will require that face coverings be worn within all indoor venues, regardless of vaccination status."

Note that the LA County decision will not affect Disneyland, which is located in Orange County. Cases are increasing there, too, but Orange County's seven-day average of 3.9 new cases per 100,000 residents is less than LA County's rate of 6.5. Orange County's test positivity rate of 3.9% is higher than LA's rate of 3.6%, however. At this point, there is no change to require masks for vaccinated people in Orange County.

For context, California's current infection rate of about nine people per 100,000 population is in line with the national average, which has increased 87% in the past week, according to the Washington Post. But in the nation's other theme park capital - Florida - the infection rate is more than three times that, making it the third-most infectious state in the nation at this point. The rate of new infections in Florida also is rising faster than the national average.

It might be tempting for some vaccinated people to dismiss rising cases among non-vaccinated Americans. Every person 12 and older in the country has had ample opportunity to get vaccinated for free, after all. But natural selection applies to the virus as well as to the human population. The more that Covid continues to circulate, the more opportunity that creates for the virus to mutate into new variants that might break through current vaccine's protection.

(That new Loki series and its focus on variants hits different in light of that, doesn't it?)

Anyway, to preach to the choir, the pandemic is far from over. Risk remains. The arguments against getting vaccinated are garbage, spread by people who just want to watch the world burn. Please employ whatever Jedi mind tricks you might know to convince your unvaccinated family and friends to do the right thing and get protected. Then please share those tricks with the rest of us, so that we might do the same.

* * *

