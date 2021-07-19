What's Wrong with Vaccine Passports?

reinstated its mask mandate because of rising infection rates, but there was another way to protect residents and visitors from the continued threat of Covid-19.Like millions of Los Angeles County residents who have been vaccinated fully against Covid-19, I now again need to wear a mask while inside offices, stores, theaters and other indoor destinations - including at Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain. The county
Covid is coming back across the United States, with rising cases rates in almost every state and a 66% rise in cases in the past week, according to the Washington Post. While California's seven-day-average new case rate pretty much matches the national average, four states - including Florida - have new case averages surging over 30 per 100,000 residents.
That gives community leaders one of three choices:
1. Do nothing. Everyone ages 12 and older has the opportunity to get vaccinated now. If you choose not to get vaccinated and end up getting Covid, that's on you. Why should communities restrict people who have chosen to protect themselves by getting vaccinated to help protect those who haven't?
The problem with this argument is that some people with immune systems problems cannot be vaccinated and remain at risk while Covid is spreading within their community. So it's not just the "guilty" getting sick. Kids ages 11 and under are not yet eligible for the vaccine, either. And while hospitalization and death rates among the young remain minuscule next to those for older patients, they do not stand at zero.
In addition, continued community spread of Covid allows the virus to continue to mutate. That creates the potential for new variants that might be able to break through vaccines' protection, leaving vaccinated people at greater risk for hospitalization and death.
Finally, the do-nothing approach is cruel. I don't care if you're the biggest anti-vaxxer in the country - no one deserves to suffer and die from this disease. Kind communities do what they can to protect those who cannot, or even will not, protect themselves.
2. Bring back masks and other preventive measures. The CDC policy has been that unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks, even if a community is not requiring vaccinated people to do that. But - as many of us predicted - the lifting of mask mandates led to unvaccinated people taking off their masks as well, clearing the way for a resurgence of Covid-19.
LA County is bringing back the mask mandate as a heavy-handed way of getting the unvaccinated masked up in public again. So far, no one seems to be talking about bringing back capacity restrictions for indoor restaurants and theaters where people eat while not wearing masks. But that could be the logical next step should case rates continue to rise. As a fully vaccinated person, I say... ugh.
3. Require proof of vaccination to avoid the rules in (2). Want to help slow the spread of Covid and reduce the risk of new variants while not restricting people who have been vaccinated? Here is your solution.
Treat vaccination as the ticket out of quarantine. Show proof of vaccination and you can go to bars, clubs, concerts, games, theaters, restaurants, and yes, theme parks. Show proof of vaccination and you can get on a plane to wherever you want. But if you choose not to get vaccinated, then it's back to the "stay at home" order for you. No clubs, restaurants, arenas, theaters, or theme parks for you. Go to the grocery or pharmacy only during special hours when everyone is required to wear masks and practice distancing. No shopping at the mall or eating out. It's delivery or nothing.
Trouble is, the United States has no ready-to-implement nationwide system to support so-called vaccine passports - just flimsy paper vaccine certificates that can be faked, not to mention easily lost or damaged. And what about kids? Should vaccinated parents have to remain in quarantine because their children can't get vaccines yet?
Requiring a recent negative Covid test in lieu of vaccination could provide a way out of that problem, and that is what France is doing with its recently announced Health Pass program. When France announced it was ditching the honor system and would require proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, malls, trains, and attractions, demand for vaccine appointments surged. (Want to visit Disneyland Paris? You will need that Health Pass.) Now Britain is doing the same for nightclubs and other popular venues in the hope of getting more young people vaccinated there.
No one would be forcing anyone to get a vaccine under a vaccine pass system. But the consequences of not getting vaccinated would fall solely upon those whose movement would be restricted instead of falling upon the entire community, as is now the case.
Of course, selfish people never want to take responsibility for anything, and many politicians have made a career in pandering to selfish people, so that is why we see so many of them railing against "vaccine passports." Yet those politicians know selfishness can be played to the public's advantage, too. I will bet you that many Americans who now are refusing to get vaccinated on partisan grounds would decide to get the jab in order to eat out and travel again. Just like they have been in France.
Yes, checking for proof of vaccination would be a pain for countless businesses and venues. But that's far less of a pain than having to close shop again. Some venues are canceling events again in the Los Angeles area due to the new mask mandate. The US could use a centralized, national app for proving vaccination and testing status, like those implemented in other countries. Unfortunately, America's decentralized federal system of government makes developing such as system anytime soon pretty tough.
That said, developing a nationwide vaccine pass system offers what might be our best hope to end the spread of this disease in the United States. Lotteries, giveaways, and PR stunts have not moved enough Americans to get vaccinated to get us to herd immunity. Yet no compassionate person wants to take the risk of allowing even more deadly Covid variants to evolve while thousands more Americans die unnecessarily. America needs a better solution than its status quo, and I think it's time for us to start talking more seriously about vaccine passes as that potential solution.
I am for vaccine passports as well. I think they should be used to also allow for those of us who are fully vaccinated who are willing to show proof to be able to go to not only theme parks, but schools, stores, movies and concerts unmasked. The only setting I think fully vaccinated people should have to wear masks at this time is medical or at senior assisted housing places.
On a side note I was at Disneyland and California Adventure this weekend. Made me a bit uneasy as upwards of 80% of guests were unmasked in indoor, non socially distanced areas. My uneasiness was not my fear that I or my two vaccinated young adult children could catch Covid and die as we are fully vaccinated, but what a super-spreader place theme parks can be in terms of indoor spaces if unvaccinated mingle unmasked in tight and non-socially distanced spaces. Not sure of the legality of it, but would be nice if theme parks/movie theaters/ concert venues could require masks for all in indoor spaces who do no-show proof of vaccination and wrist band the rest of us who show proof we are fully vaccinated and allow vaccinated to go mask free.
So segregation is the answer? Maybe individuals that are not vaccinated could wear a star or other symbol on their clothes that signifies their undesired status?
There should be a federal mask mandate until at least 75% of the population is vaccinated. Yet another thing that Biden ran on and dropped immediately. I got a refund for my local Six Flags after I stayed at the security gate and watched hundreds of unmasked kids between 2-12 come in literally next to a sign that says all guests 2-12 must wear a mask. Not a single security guard asked a parent for their child to abide by the rule. A week after I got the refund my friends took their kids to the park and the entire family got sick. No thanks. Not for any theme park, especially not a Six Flags.
I see no issue with vaccine passports as it pertains to theme parks. Going to a theme park is not a right, it is a luxury that you can live without. If you are not willing to do your part and get vaccinated, I have no problem with Disney denying you entry until the pandemic is over. I can in part understand why this "segregation" might be problematic in other facets of society, but in the entertainment business I think companies can do whatever they want. I'm sure Disney would still be packed every day.
I don't support the idea of vaccine passports and don't trust that governments who haven't been the most responsible with their power won't abuse it, as surrendering that amount of control could lead to some very scary places very fast. That said, I'm slowly coming to the conclusion that it may be necessary to enforce some sort of vaccine control in order for this pandemic to end, as it seems the general population is unwilling to act in a reasonable and responsible manner. However, any system put in place should not be used to determine eligibility for entry, but rather to determine conditions on entry. For example, I'd be against a system that prohibited unvaccinated guests at a theme park outright (unless it was the park's decision independent of any government influence), but would support one that required those who choose not to get vaccinated to wear a mask for the duration of their visit. I understand that some may have their own reasons for choosing not to get the shot and I don't believe they should be forced to, but I do believe choices have consequences and it's fair to impose additional requirements on those who choose not to do so.
Also, of the three options, I would say two is less desirable than one not because I'm in favor of those causing the problems getting theirs, but because it feels like like a wild overreaction made without truly considering where the problem lies and likely won't do a whole lot but discourage people even more.
Nice try Keith but that's not remotely a good analogy. First (and least), nobody would be "wearing stars" on their clothes because nobody unvaccinated would be allowed at the park. And that's hardly unprecedented. You have to be 16 to drive a car. You have to be 21 to buy alcohol. Kids have to be a certain weight to move from a car seat into a seat belt. Hell, you have to be a certain height to RIDE THEME PARK RIDES. Do you think people under the height limit are being "segregated"? All of these things are restrictions placed on activities in order to keep them safe. Things that keep people safe are GOOD. Including a vaccine proof to enter a place with lots of people.
When I was a kid, vaccine passports were called immunization records and no one had a problem with that name.
As someone who has traveled outside the US and went to a college that required certain vaccinations before attending, I see no problem in implementing a vaccine passport system in the US.
I am ALL FOR vaccine passports. It's not mandating vaccines. People can still stay unvaccinated if they wish. But there should be benefits for people responsible enough to get the vaccine, and those benefits include the ability to travel and attend public settings. If you don't want the vaccine, you don't get the benefits associated with it. Fair to everyone involved, and a simple solution. Maybe hard to implement...but I don't think it would be that hard if institutions had the guts to make it a rule.