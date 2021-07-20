Robert Niles
Editor
Robert Niles

Go Behind the Scenes at Dollywood's Drone Show

July 20, 2021, 3:05 PM · Dollywood's Summer Celebration wraps on July 31, meaning fans have less than two weeks left to see the park's first-ever drone light show.

The production is part of Dollywood's Sweet Summer Nights experience, which includes fireworks and an all-ages dance party in the park's Wildwood Grove land. I always have found drone shows fascinating, so I am happy to share this behind-the-scenes look at the show's production.

It's also great to hear that Dollywood isn't looking at this show as a one-off, but perhaps the start of a regular entertainment feature at the park.

Replies (2)

thecolonel
thecolonel
July 20, 2021 at 3:46 PM

Amazing, and it will be exciting to see where they can take this technology.

onlyahuman
onlyahuman
July 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM

This is really impressive. Just watching videos of these shows and not having seen them in person is breathtaking. I hope this technology begins to replace fireworks. There are many people and animals that fireworks negatively affect. Once the units are bought I would imagine these shows would be cheaper in the long run.

