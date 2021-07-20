Go Behind the Scenes at Dollywood's Drone Show

Dollywood's Summer Celebration wraps on July 31, meaning fans have less than two weeks left to see the park's first-ever drone light show.

The production is part of Dollywood's Sweet Summer Nights experience, which includes fireworks and an all-ages dance party in the park's Wildwood Grove land. I always have found drone shows fascinating, so I am happy to share this behind-the-scenes look at the show's production.

It's also great to hear that Dollywood isn't looking at this show as a one-off, but perhaps the start of a regular entertainment feature at the park.

