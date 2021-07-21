Here's What Is Reopening Next at Walt Disney World

More shows and attractions will reopening soon at Walt Disney World, as the resort prepares for the start of its 50th anniversary celebration on October 1.

Disney previously announced that Hall of Presidents would reopen next month with its new President Biden animatronic. Today it added several other attraction and entertainment restart dates.



Wonderful World of Animation. Photo courtesy Disney

August 1: Wonderful World of Animation at Disney's Hollywood Studios

August 8: Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom

August 15: Beauty and the Beast – Live on Stage at Disney's Hollywood Studios

August 21: Turtle Talk with Crush at Epcot

In addition, the following shows and attractions will debut at the resort with the start of "The World's Most Magical Celebration":

October 1: Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom, Harmonious at Epcot, Disney KiteTails at Disney's Animal Kingdom, Beacons of Magic at all four parks, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure at Epcot

The start of the new 50th anniversary nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and Epcot mean those parks' current nighttime shows will be closing at the end of September, with Epcot Forever closing September 28 and Happily Ever After ending September 29. (Read between the lines, and you can probably assume that the media preview for Harmonious will run September 29 and Disney Enchantment's will go on September 30.)

Keeping track, today's announcements means we are left with the following major, pre-pandemic Walt Disney World productions that have no set return date: Enchanted Tales with Belle and Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom; Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Fantasmic!, Voyage of The Little Mermaid, and Disney Junior Dance Party at Disney's Hollywood Studios; and Finding Nemo - The Musical and Up! A Great Bird Adventure at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

* * *

