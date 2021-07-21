Here's What Is Reopening Next at Walt Disney World

More shows and attractions will reopening soon at Walt Disney World, as the resort prepares for the start of its 50th anniversary celebration on October 1.
Disney previously announced that Hall of Presidents would reopen next month with its new President Biden animatronic. Today it added several other attraction and entertainment restart dates.
In addition, the following shows and attractions will debut at the resort with the start of "The World's Most Magical Celebration":
The start of the new 50th anniversary nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and Epcot mean those parks' current nighttime shows will be closing at the end of September, with Epcot Forever closing September 28 and Happily Ever After ending September 29. (Read between the lines, and you can probably assume that the media preview for Harmonious will run September 29 and Disney Enchantment's will go on September 30.)
Keeping track, today's announcements means we are left with the following major, pre-pandemic Walt Disney World productions that have no set return date: Enchanted Tales with Belle and Festival of Fantasy Parade at Magic Kingdom; Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, Fantasmic!, Voyage of The Little Mermaid, and Disney Junior Dance Party at Disney's Hollywood Studios; and Finding Nemo - The Musical and Up! A Great Bird Adventure at Disney's Animal Kingdom.
* * *
Also still waiting to hear about Once Upon a Time at Magic Kingdom and Star Wars: A Galactic Spectacular at Hollywood Studios.
I suspect that those shows will remain on the bench in favor of the 50th anniversary shows for the next 18 months.
Any idea when the tours, such as Keys to the Kingdom, might return?