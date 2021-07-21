Harry Potter Forest Walk-Through Coming This Halloween

What spookier way can there be to celebrate Halloween than a walk through a Forbidden Forest? Harry Potter fans the United Kingdom will get that chance this October, with an all-new, outdoor, nighttime attraction.

"Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience" opens October 16 and will run nightly through the woods on the grounds of Arley Hall & Gardens in Cheshire, between Liverpool and Manchester. Visitors will walk from their cars into the woods for a 45-minute journey through a recreated Forbidden Forest, followed by a visit to the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience village, which will offer food, beverages, and retail.

The walk-through will offer more than 20 engagement moments, including encounters with magical creatures such as nifflers, centaurs, unicorns, and a hippogriff. Visitors will learn to cast spells with their wands along the way, including casting a Patronus.



Image courtesy Thinkwell Group

Los Angeles-based Thinkwell Group is developing the attraction with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, extending a relationship that began on the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, where guests can visit the sets where the Harry Potter series was filmed.

"The Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience offers fans a new way to enjoy some of the most iconic and magical wizarding world moments," Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment Senior Vice President Peter van Roden said. "We’re thrilled to be working alongside Thinkwell to bring this incredible light trail to life at Arley Hall & Gardens, a perfect location where the natural beauty of the forest trail and illuminated sets filled with familiar creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, will make for a magical experience for fans of all ages."

Tickets start at £19 and will go on sale July 29. Fans can sign up for the ticket sale on the event website.

