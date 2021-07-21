Get Hyped for Disney World's Star Wars Hotel Experience

Though it is still not yet taking reservations, Walt Disney World remains on schedule to open its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience sometime next year. Today, Disney stepped up promotion for the two-night, cruise-like, space-themed experience with a new digital poster design.

The four central figures in the image illustrate some of the roles that guests can play during their two-night stay on the Halcyon - the Star Wars spaceship upon which you will be spending your starcruiser adventure. You've got a Jedi in training, a First Order officer, a high-society Twi’lek, and a mysterious rogue. The four reflect a mix of ages, showing that each member of the family can choose their own role aboard.

Around them you can see more images themed to the experience, starting with an external image of the Halcyon at the upper right. Moving clockwise from there, you have Chewbacca, the Halcyon's lightsaber training experience, an R-series astromech droid, the starcruiser's Crown of Corellia Dining Room, and our big bad - Kylo Ren and the First Order stormtroopers. On the bottom are the black spires of Batuu, which will be the "port of call" for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.

The full write-up is on the Disney Parks website, but you won't find answers there to the two questions readers have been asking me most about the so-called "Star Wars hotel" and LARP-style adventure: how much will it cost and when can we make reservations?

But you can read everything we know for certain so far about Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser in a couple of our recent blog posts:

