Wicked Twister Closing at Cedar Point

Cedar Point will close Wicked Twister permanently Monday, September 6, the park has announced.

The Intamin Shuttle opened May 5, 2002 as the world's tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster. Featuring five LIM launches, the coaster reached a top speed of 72 mph and rose to 215 feet above the Cedar Point beach. Theme Park Insider readers last year ranked it number 10 among Cedar Point's 17 coasters.

Wicked Twister is being removed to "prepare for future park improvements," according to a park spokesperson.

* * *

Replies (1)