'World's Largest Marine-Life Aquarium' Nearing Completion

During its earning call last week, SeaWorld Entertainment reported that construction on its upcoming park in Abu Dhabi should be complete by the end of 2022. Today, development partner Miral reported that construction on SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is 64% finished, with primary steel work complete.

SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will be part of the Yas Island resort, joining Theme Park Insider Award-winning Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home of the world's fastest roller coaster. Yas Island also is home to the Yas Waterworld water park and the Yas Marina Circuit Formula 1 race track.



Construction progress. Photos and concept images courtesy Miral



Concept rendering of the completed park

When complete, the SeaWorld's first indoor park will be home to what the companies are calling the world's largest marine-life aquarium, with 25 million liters of water. It will house more than 68,000 marine animals, including sharks, manta rays, sea turtles, and schools of fish. A,ong the views of the animals will be through the "Endless Vista," a 20-meter-tall vertical window across multiple levels.



Endless Vista

The current record-holder for largest aquarium complex is China's Chimelong Ocean Kingdom. If you're curious, the largest aquarium in the United States is the Georgia Aquarium, with a 24 million liter main tank. Beyond its aquarium, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi will span 183,000 square meters across five indoor levels.



Aquarium Observation Dec

"We are delighted to be partnering with SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment in developing this next generation marine life park, that is set to feature the world's largest marine aquarium and the UAE's first dedicated research center to study and care for animals," Miral CEO Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi said. "This is another major addition to Yas Island's existing immersive experiences and attractions, and a testament to achieving our vision of positioning the island as a top global tourism destination for residents and visitors alike."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)