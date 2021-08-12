Here's What Visitors Will Discover at Genting SkyWorlds

The pandemic continues to delay the opening of Genting SkyWorlds, as Malaysia remains under a lockdown. However, the park just released a summary of the themed lands and attractions that it has been introducing through its social media over the past months.

The park, which is part of the Resorts World Genting complex, also released a new teaser video. The fact that struck me is that Genting SkyWorlds really will feel like it is located in the sky. Built atop a mountain at 6,000 feet elevation, Genting SkyWorlds will be one of the highest theme parks in the world. Having lived in Denver (5,280 feet elevation), I can promise you that walking around all day at altitude is no joke for anyone not used to the thin air. Time to start training!

As for what the park will have to offer, its entry area will be Studio Plaza, the first of nine themed lands in the park. The other lands and their attractions will be:

Eagle Mountain

Mad Ramp Peak - Full Throttle Racing (Dynamic dual powered coaster)

Central Park

Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem (3D interactive ride)

ESD Global Defender

Independence Day: Defiance

Concert In The Park (show)

Rio

Blue Sky Carousel

Samba Gliders

Rio Carnaval Chaos!

Samba Urbana (show)

The Sounds of Rio (show)

Ice Age

Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice (dark ride)

Acorn Adventure (roller coaster)

Sid's Rock N Slide (flume ride)

Mammoth Fun Zone (play area)

Ice Age: Time Warp (show)

Epic

Epic Voyage to Moonhaven (indoor boat ride)

Epic Hummingbird Flyers

Robots River Town

Bigweld's Zeppelin

Rivet Town Roller

Liberty Lane

Invasion of the Planet of the Apes (3D dark ride)

Andromeda Base

Terraform Tower Challenge

Boot Camp Training (obstacle course)

Alpha Fighter Pilots

"Right now, our priority is ensuring we play our part in safeguarding the health and safety of our employees and guests, even if that means delaying the opening for a short while," Head of Theme Parks & Experiences at Resorts World Genting Greg Pearn said. "Myself and the team are confident the good times aren’t too far away and we can look up to brighter days when we open the gates to our incredible theme park and present the unique, fun and amazing adventures Genting SkyWorlds has to offer. What we have created is extraordinary and definitely going to be worth the wait!"

* * *

Replies (1)