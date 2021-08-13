Epcot's Space 220 Gets an Opening Date

The long-awaited Space 220 restaurant in Walt Disney World's Epcot is finally opening.
Disney announced today that Space 220 - which simulates dining room 220 miles above the Earth - will open in mid-September. The Patina Group restaurant had been on hold since the pandemic closed the parks.
Located next to Mission: Space.... Scratch that, with its "Departure Lounge" located next to Mission: Space, Space 220 will take diners in Space Elevators up to the Centauri Space Station for their meal, which they will enjoy along with a panoramic view of Earth below.
Space 220 will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner, with "upscale, contemporary fare."
I guess we shouldn't be surprised that this will start with a prix fixe menu. After all, someone has to pay for that pricey trip on the "Space Elevator" and those views of the planet below. However, it seems very strange that they plan on opening this restaurant in a month yet can't even provide a draft menu or at least a hint at the type of cuisine that will be served. Is it that hard to publish a menu and stamp it "selections subject to change and availability"? What exactly do they mean by "upscale contemporary", and how will that mesh with other super popular restaurants at EPCOT like LeCellier, Spice Road Table, Tutto Italia, Coral Reef, Chefs de France, and Takumi Tei?
I have been very interested in this dining experience since they announced it way back in 2017, and hoped that it would soft open when we were in WDW in January 2019 (when it was already behind its original opening schedule). There are some really cool aspects to this experience, but I'm concerned that Disney and Patina will muck it up with a slimmed down, mediocre menu and exorbitant prices trying to quickly recoup the initial investment and compensate for the losses because of the constant delays. The Drones will mob this place regardless of the price and quality at least through the first year or so, but if this is going to have lasting appeal (and actually still be running when we next visit, which might not be until 2023), they've got to find the right balance between presenting a diverse, interesting, and appropriate menu with prices that are comparable to other themed dining experiences at WDW and elsewhere in Orlando. Just because you get a fancy elevator ride doesn't mean they can price this like Cinderella's Royal Table, which has become one of the absolute WORST dining values on property.
Huh, this sounds like an unused 1990s idea but still seems cool.