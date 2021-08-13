Epcot's Space 220 Gets an Opening Date

The long-awaited Space 220 restaurant in Walt Disney World's Epcot is finally opening.

Disney announced today that Space 220 - which simulates dining room 220 miles above the Earth - will open in mid-September. The Patina Group restaurant had been on hold since the pandemic closed the parks.

Located next to Mission: Space.... Scratch that, with its "Departure Lounge" located next to Mission: Space, Space 220 will take diners in Space Elevators up to the Centauri Space Station for their meal, which they will enjoy along with a panoramic view of Earth below.



Concept art courtesy Disney

Space 220 will feature a two-course prix fixe menu for lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner, with "upscale, contemporary fare."

* * *

