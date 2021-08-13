Cedar Fair Details 2022 Park Additions and Changes

Cedar Fair has unveiled its plans for 2022, with an emphasis on special events at its theme and amusement parks across the country.

"Based on positive recent trends and our renewed confidence in the recovery of the business, we now plan to invest between $175-$200 million for the 2022 season to improve the guest experience at our parks," Cedar Fair President and CEO Richard A. Zimmerman said. "These investments include ongoing renovations at the Castaway Bay and Sawmill Creek resort properties at Cedar Point, as well as the addition of new rides, attractions and guest amenities across our parks in the U.S. and Canada."

The only new ride mentioned in the company's press release is Kings Dominion's Tumbili, an S&S Free Spin coaster with a height of 112 feet and top speed of 34 mph. The coaster will be part of the park's Jungle X-Pedition area - a retheme of its current Safari Village.



Photo courtesy Kings Island

Elsewhere, Cedar Fair is preparing for Kings Island's 50th anniversary next season. The park's Eiffel Tower is getting a new coat of paint for its birthday, so Kings Island will be closing the landmark after this weekend to prepare for that. More details on the anniversary will be released in the weeks ahead.

Cedar Point is coming off its 150th anniversary season this summer, but the Celebrate Spectacular Parade will return as part of Cedar Point Nights, in between the returning Frontier Festival and HalloWeekends. Frontier Town will get a new "chef-inspired signature restaurant," and as Zimmerman mentioned, Cedar Point will be "reimagining" the Castaway Bay Indoor Waterpark hotel and "reintroducing" Sawmill Creek by Cedar Point Resorts with "a full renovation of guest rooms, eclectic dining options, golf course upgrades, outdoor amenities and an enhanced convention and meeting space experience."

At Knott's Berry Farm, the Knott’s Berry Farm Hotel is also getting a major renovation, and the Boysenberry Festival will get extended dates in the spring. Peanut’s Celebration and Ghost Town Alive! will be back, as well.

Canada’s Wonderland is getting a new International Food Festival as well as "a multi-level, rustic lodge-restaurant that will be the park’s largest dining facility to date."

Grand Carnivale is coming back to Kings Island, Kings Dominion, Carowinds, Dorney Park, Valleyfair, and Worlds of Fun, and WinterFest will return to Carowinds, California’s Great America, Kings Dominion, Canada’s Wonderland, and Kings Island.

Finally, Cedar Point will be investing in enhancements that "focus on infrastructure and aesthetics throughout the park, including upgraded food locations and attractions" at its Schlitterbahn water parks in New Braunfels and Galveston, Texas.

