Disney Breaks $200 Barrier for After Hours Christmas Party

Tickets for Walt Disney World's "Disney Very Merriest After Hours" event will start at $169 and range up to $249, the resort announced.

Disney Very Merriest After Hours replaces the Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party as Magic Kingdom's hard-ticket holiday event this year. Despite the name change, several elements from the old Christmas party will carry over to the new After Hours event, including Minnie's Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks and Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade.

The four-hour event begins at 9pm on 24 select nights starting November 8 and running through December 21. Event admission also includes two hours of early admission to the Magic Kingdom, starting at 7pm. During that time, ticket holders will be able to see both the new Disney Enchantment fireworks show as well as the "Beacon of Magic" moment on Cinderella Castle for the resort's 50th anniversary "The World’s Most Magical Celebration." No theme park reservation is necessary to take advantage of the 7pm early entry.

Once the event starts at 9pm, guests will have access to complimentary snacks including ice cream novelties, popcorn, seasonal treats, and select bottled beverages. More than 20 attractions will be open, including the Jingle Cruise holiday overlay of Jungle Cruise and a holiday-themed Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor. Disney characters in holiday dress will be available for photos, with Disney PhotoPass included. And there's the aforementioned special holiday fireworks and parade, too.

Prices for this event are $40-50 higher than for the Halloween-themed "Disney After Hours Boo Bash" which started this week and is replacing the old Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Tickets for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party when it last ran in 2019 ranged from $99-139, but that event did not have the limited capacity of Disney's After Hours events, which are sold as an opportunity to experience park attractions with little or no wait.

Walt Disney World annual passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can get $10 admission to Disney Very Merriest After Hours for evenings through November 19. Tickets will go on sale August 20 on Disney's website.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)