Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day with Top POV Videos

It's National Roller Coaster Day. So far, we have not seen any announcements of new coasters, as often happened on past National Roller Coaster Days. But I couldn't let the day pass without putting something roller coaster related on our front page.

But for now, to celebrate the day, enjoy these POV videos from our readers' top 10 roller coasters:

Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point

El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure

Lightning Rod, Dollywood

Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Incredible Hulk Coaster, Universal's Islands of Adventure

Fury 325, Carowinds

Maverick, Cedar Point

Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion

And here is our POV from a top candidate to join this list next year, the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.

