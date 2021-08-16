Celebrate National Roller Coaster Day with Top POV Videos

It's National Roller Coaster Day. So far, we have not seen any announcements of new coasters, as often happened on past National Roller Coaster Days. But I couldn't let the day pass without putting something roller coaster related on our front page.
If you haven't seen it, please check out our World's Top 25 Roller Coasters page, based on results from our year-end survey last year. Subscribers to our email newsletter get to participate in that survey, so please sign up if you want your say in our Top 25 list for next year.
But for now, to celebrate the day, enjoy these POV videos from our readers' top 10 roller coasters:
Hagrid's Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Universal's Islands of Adventure
Steel Vengeance, Cedar Point
El Toro, Six Flags Great Adventure
Lightning Rod, Dollywood
Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom
Incredible Hulk Coaster, Universal's Islands of Adventure
Fury 325, Carowinds
Maverick, Cedar Point
Twisted Colossus, Six Flags Magic Mountain
Intimidator 305, Kings Dominion
And here is our POV from a top candidate to join this list next year, the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando's Islands of Adventure.
To buy discounted tickets to many of these parks and other attractions across the country, please visit our authorized travel partner's attraction tickets page.Tweet
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.