Final Buzzer Sounds for Disney World's NBA Experience

The NBA Experience in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs shopping and dining district will not reopen, the resort has confirmed to multiple local media outlets.

The basketball-themed interactive attraction opened officially in August 2019 then closed along with the rest of the Walt Disney World Resort in March 2020, due to the pandemic. However, the attraction did not reopen.

Nor will it now.

Disney spokespersons told local reporters that the decision not to reopen the NBA Experience was mutual with the league and does not reflect any change in Disney's relationship with the NBA or the Orlando Magic. Disney's ESPN is the league's broadcast partner and Disney is the jersey sponsor of the Magic.

The NBA Experience replaced Disney Quest, and now Disney is again looking for something to occupy a rather large space at the end of the Disney Springs property.

* * *

