Knott's Reveals Full 2021 Scary Farm Line-Up

The original theme park Halloween event - Knott's Scary Farm - returns for its 48th season on September 16. Today, Knott's Berry Farm revealed the new maze that will be joining the event's line-up starting next month.

Mesmer: Sideshow of the Mind will join seven other mazes at Knott's Scary Farm this year, which also will feature five scare zones and six live shows. Here is Knott's tease for the new maze:

"Within the canvas tent lies the secret of the most potent force in the universe: the human mind. Give in and succumb to the hypnotist Mesmer and his sinister sideshow, as it preys on your hidden fears. Release your inner thoughts and descend into a world of madness, torture, and eerie enlightenment. There you will uncover the grotesque secrets hidden as you brave through the most terrifying show ever created."

Returning mazes this year include:

Origins: The Curse of Calico

Wax Works

Dark Entities

The Depths

Dark Ride

Pumpkin Eater

Paranormal, Inc.

Knott's also is adding a new scare zone called The Gore-ing 20's, in addition to the previously confirmed returns of Ghost Town Streets, Forsaken Lake, The Hollow, and Carnevil. Knott's sets up the new scare zone: "Here gangsters run illicit hooch for the ghostly revelers as the otherworldly musicians play the music of the damned. Tell the Bouncer the secret password, and you'll have the time of your life for as long as it lasts."

(I am guessing that the Knott's Scary Farm Twitter account might be the place to get that password each night.)

Finally, as previously announced, new shows Carnaval du Grotesque on the Calico Mine Stage, Invitation to Terror at Mystery Lodge, Wicked Drums at the Camp Snoopy Theater, and Doce de la Noche on Fiesta Plaza will join returnees Puppet Up! Uncensored in The Walter Knott Theater and Conjurers in the Bird Cage Theater for this year's event.

The Halloween Hootenanny overlay for the Timber Mountain Log Ride also will return this year, as will the preshow Knott's Scary Farm Boo-Fet at Mrs. Knott's Chicken Dinner Restaurant and Spurs Chophouse. Boo-fet diners will get early entry to Paranormal Inc., Dark Entities, The Depths, and Wax Works.

Knott's Scary Farm starts September 16 and runs 27 select nights through October 31. The hard-ticket event starts at 7pm each night. Tickets start at $50 for select nights are on sale now at knottsscaryfarm.com.

