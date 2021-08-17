Here's the Full Line-Up for Universal Hollywood's Horror Nights

Michael Myers, The Purge and The Walking Dead will round out the line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.
Creative Directory John Murdy announced at Midsummer Scream over the weekend that Universal would fire up the Terror Tram once again for this year's event. Today, Universal Studios Hollywood revealed that the theme for this year's Terror Tram would be "The Ultimate Purge."
"As the latest film 'The Forever Purge' depicts, members of an underground movement believe that The Purge should be every day – and plan to overtake America through a relentless campaign of mayhem and massacre," Universal's set-up for the backlot adventure described. Here's the teaser video:
Joining Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge will be Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. This maze brings brings back the iconic killer to "terrorize the people of Haddonfield as he hunts for his niece Jamie to finally seek his revenge."
In addition, the shuttered AMC's The Walking Dead attraction will reopen for Halloween Horror Nights. That completes Universal's maze line-up for the 2021 event, joining the previously announced:
Universal Studios Hollywood also announced two more scare zones: Chainsaw Rangers at the park entrance and Demon City on New York Street. They join the Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz scare zone at the exit of the Bride of Frankenstein maze, that Murdy announced at Midsummer Scream.
Jabbawockeez also return this year with another edition of its hip hop dance show. Finally, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be open during Halloween Horror Nights this year, joining Jurassic World, Revenge of the Mummy, Transformers, and The Simpsons Ride for visitors looking from a break from the mazes and scares.
Halloween Horror Nights beings September 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood, running select nights through October 31. Tickets are on sale now on our authorized partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.
* * *
As much as every maze is different based on the setup and scare locations, I’m kinda tired of seeing the same themes being put on the mazes.
As the name gives it away, we’ve had Halloween 4 times and almost in a row. The first Halloween maze was amazing but has been declining with every new maze. I can’t even count how many times the purge has been used and Texas chainsaw massacre has been used every year for the past 3-4 years. We even get the same walking dead maze every year, so that doesn’t count as a new experience for HHN.
Compare all of that to USO. Every year they have a well balanced selection of IP themed mazes and original mazes. Not only that but Florida seems to put more time into their HHN experience. Heck, the Haunting of Hill House maze in FL has a whole house facade with greenery, while USH just has a big wall. I get that FL should be better because it was the first to do HHN and the park is bigger, but that doesn’t mean USH shouldn’t try. It’ll be my first time out to USO’s HHN and I’m excited to finally get the superior version of the event.
just terrible vibes. it's called halloween 4 because ... it's based on the halloween 4 movie. this is the fifth time they've done a halloween maze (i do suspect it is something of a repeat of the 2018 maze, nevertheless).
this is "only" the fourth time texas chainsaw has been used in hollywood and the first time since 2016. it's an all-new maze. the 2016 maze was an all-new maze compared to the back-to-back rendition when the maze was in its infancy in 2007-08.
the purge has only been used as a maze on time. it has been used as a terror tram one time. it *has* been used as a scarezone multiple times, which i suppose is a drag.
if IP is not your thing, this is not the event for you. fair enough. knott's berry farm does a lovely event where they *also* repeat almost every single house year over year. when they don't? they recycle thematic elements because that's the genre. universal orlando does it too. it's all good, man. you pay $100 to get scared for 6 hours, eat some nachos and go home. it's fun.
they put on a great event in hollywood and have for nearly 15 years — if it's not y'all's bag, fair enough. but i don't think it's that serious.
8 mazes and only 3 of them aren’t repeats of previous ones. Oof. Not a good year for Hollywood, for sure.