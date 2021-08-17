Here's the Full Line-Up for Universal Hollywood's Horror Nights

Michael Myers, The Purge and The Walking Dead will round out the line-up for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood, the park announced today.

Creative Directory John Murdy announced at Midsummer Scream over the weekend that Universal would fire up the Terror Tram once again for this year's event. Today, Universal Studios Hollywood revealed that the theme for this year's Terror Tram would be "The Ultimate Purge."

"As the latest film 'The Forever Purge' depicts, members of an underground movement believe that The Purge should be every day – and plan to overtake America through a relentless campaign of mayhem and massacre," Universal's set-up for the backlot adventure described. Here's the teaser video:

Joining Terror Tram: The Ultimate Purge will be Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers. This maze brings brings back the iconic killer to "terrorize the people of Haddonfield as he hunts for his niece Jamie to finally seek his revenge."

In addition, the shuttered AMC's The Walking Dead attraction will reopen for Halloween Horror Nights. That completes Universal's maze line-up for the 2021 event, joining the previously announced:

The Haunting of Hill House

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives

The Exorcist

Pandora's Box

Universal Studios Hollywood also announced two more scare zones: Chainsaw Rangers at the park entrance and Demon City on New York Street. They join the Universal Monsters: Silver Scream Queenz scare zone at the exit of the Bride of Frankenstein maze, that Murdy announced at Midsummer Scream.

Jabbawockeez also return this year with another edition of its hip hop dance show. Finally, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be open during Halloween Horror Nights this year, joining Jurassic World, Revenge of the Mummy, Transformers, and The Simpsons Ride for visitors looking from a break from the mazes and scares.

Halloween Horror Nights beings September 9 at Universal Studios Hollywood, running select nights through October 31. Tickets are on sale now on our authorized partner's Universal Studios Hollywood tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (3)