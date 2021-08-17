Masks May Be Coming Back for All at LA-Area Parks

Starting Friday, all visitors to Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain might have to wear their masks while outdoors as well as while inside, following a change in Los Angeles County policy.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has updated its Order of the Health Officer to add "Outdoor Mega-Events" to the list of locations where masks should be worn by everyone, including fully vaccinated people. Masks can be taken off only while actively eating or drinking, which should be restricted to designated areas.

Outdoor Mega-Events include any gathering of 10,000 people or more, which can include major theme parks. Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain lie within Los Angeles County, so they could be subject to this order. Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm are located in Orange County, so they would not be subject to this change.

Los Angeles County has been requiring mask use while indoors for all since last month. And county regulations "strongly encourage" visitors to mass events, including theme parks, to be vaccinated or have obtained a recent negative Covid test. But local parks have passed the buck on that requirement by repeating it to guests rather than requiring proof of either status.

I have reached out to representatives from both Universal Studios Hollywood and Six Flags Magic Mountain for comment about the new mask requirement. As of initial posting, neither park had updated their website to add an outdoor mask requirement for vaccinated guests.

Update: Six Flags Magic Mountain replied, "There are no changes to our current policy. We are compliant with all LA County mandates requiring masks at all indoor locations regardless of vaccination status."

