LA Haunted Hayride Returns to Griffith Park This Fall

Presale access is now available for tickets to this year's Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, which returns to Griffith Park after a one-year pandemic absence.

Los Angeles Haunted Hayride starts September 24 this year, running select nights through October 31. Last year's event was a drive-through in San Dimas, but this year the Hayride returns to its traditional home in Griffith Park. And yes, the hayrides will be back.

This year's Haunted Hayride attractions include the Midnight Falls scare zone, the Hayride, and the Trick or Treat, Midnight Mortuary, and Dead End Diner haunted mazes.

Fans can sign up now for access to $24.99 tickets, starting August 25. The presale runs through September 8, when regular price tickets go on sale for $34.99.

In addition to Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, producer Thirteenth Floor is putting on Delusion: Reaper's Remorse at the Phillips Mansion in Pomona this fall. You can check out coverage of that and even more local Halloween haunts in our coverage of last weekend's Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits.

* * *

