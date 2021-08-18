Disney Replaces Fastpass with Paid 'Lightning Lane'

Fastpass is not coming back to the Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts. The old Fastpass queues at their theme parks will become "Lightning Lane," accessible only through one of two new paid options.
One option will be Disney Genie+, which is essentially a rebranded version of Disneyland's old MaxPass service. Disney Genie+ will cost $20 a day at Disneyland and $15 a day at Walt Disney World and allow guests to make one reservation at a time to enter the Lightning Lane at participating attractions. About 15 attractions will be available across the Disneyland theme parks and about 40 will be participating at Walt Disney World, including Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Haunted Mansion, and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
The other option will be to purchase individual Lightning Lane access. This option will be available up to twice a day to guests and will allow access to select attractions not available on Disney Genie+. Prices will vary by date and are not yet available, but participating attractions may include Radiator Springs Racers at Disney California Adventure, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train at Magic Kingdom, and the upcoming Remy's Ratatouille Attraction at Epcot.
Guests who buy Disney Genie+ may make their first reservation starting at 7am the morning of their visit at Walt Disney World and when they enter the park at Disneyland. Individual Lightning Lane purchases will be available at park opening, except for Walt Disney World Resort hotel guests, who may purchase access starting at 7am the morning of their visit. (Disneyland Resort hotel guests will not get that exception.)
This means that making advance Fastpass+ reservations is now a thing of the past. No more getting up early 30 or 60 days before your visit to try to snag coveted Fastpass+ reservations. That will not return. If you want to avoid the standby queue at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, you will need to pay for Disney Genie+ or individual Lightning Lane access on the day of your visit.
For everyone else, Disney will try to minimize your expected wait times by offering its new Disney Genie service through the official My Disney Experience and Disneyland Resort apps. Unlike Disney Genie+, Disney Genie is a free service that will create a custom itinerary for you to visit the parks.
In addition to the personalized itinerary that includes suggested attractions and dining options, Disney Genie will post forecasted future wait times for later in the day, based on Disney's internal crowd data. Visitors will be able to join virtual queues, place mobile dining orders and join table service restaurant wait lists through Disney Genie, as well. A virtual assistant will be included to answer guest questions or connect you to a cast member for help.
"Disney Genie listens to the preferences that guests share with us to help design their best day and deliver an experience that’s made just for them," Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro said. "Pairing incredible technology with more than 60 years of expertise about how our guests visit the parks, Disney Genie will personalize their Disney day, allowing guests to spend less time planning and waiting and more time doing the things they love."
Free standby or virtual queues will continue to be available for all Walt Disney World and Disneyland attractions. And if fewer people pay for Lightning Lane than used the old free Fastpass queues, theoretically those standby waits should be shorter than they were under the old Fastpass and Fastpass+ systems. (Though those waits likely would be longer than they are now, when neither Fastpass nor an alternative is available.)
In addition to Lightning Lane access, Disney Genie+ will include unlimited Disney PhotoPass downloads at the Disneyland Resort, as the old MaxPass service did. At Walt Disney World, exclusive augmented reality lenses will replace PhotoPass as the photo benefit under Disney Genie+. At both parks, Disney Genie+ will include Disney parks-themed audio experiences through the app, including attraction commentary from Imagineers.
Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and Lightning Lane will debut sometime this fall. A specific launch date will be announced later. Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane access will be available for purchase through the official resort apps when they launch. For now, annual passholders and Magic Key holders will not be able to add the programs to their passes and will have to purchase them on day-of-use, like other park guests.
And like with MaxPass, there will be no cap on the number of Disney Genie+ upgrades sold each day. The arrival times distributed through Disney Genie+ will be limited based on attraction availability.
In conjunction with the Disney Genie launch, Disney will be changing its Disability Access Service program, adding an option to enroll before arrival and to attractions directly through the app. Those new options will be available in addition to the existing in-person DAS program.
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Right now, Disney is offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other discounts are available to non-Californians, as well.Tweet
RIP Fastpass. Anyway there seems to be more information that is missing at the moment but it at least tells us where Disney is headed with this. Big news regardless.
I also think it's interesting to note how the free Disney Genie will reveal projected wait times for later on in the day. Subtle way of trying to convince folks to shell out that extra cash for the upgrades! Haha, Disney being slick.
Thank Godness. I was really hoping that Disney wouldn't go the route of "pay $90 upon the ticket price to use our FastPass line".
Maxpass is basically still in place. Depending on how expensive individual fastpasses will be, I doubt I'd ever buy individual ones as long as I'm not a pass holder. I assume that in the future the price will go up but for now I see the $20 price tag as okay. However, its at the range where its cheap enough so everyone will still buy it but no one really wants to. So either way, Disney still makes more money. The fastpass congested problem will still be there though, as long as they continue to not cap the amount of fastpasses during a given time. At the end of the day, no one really is upset at fastpass, but more at the sheer amount of fastpasses they allocate.
Also, Disney seems to be outdoing the touring services competition. Businesses like "Touring Plans" will go bankrupt unless they have more to offer to their customers. Even though they have been recording data for years, and so have other places, I think I'll rely on data straight from the company. It sucks for those businesses and I'm sure they're scrambling on what to do right now.
I really like the inclusion of Imagineer audio commentary on rides. For park geeks like me, it'll be cool to wait in line for a ride and listen to cool stories about the attraction. It sucks though that Passholders don't have the option to upgrade their pass to include Disney Genie. Passes are more expensive and now pass holders will have to spend more to get a top notch experience.
I've also seen a lot of people wanting their to be a paid access to ROTR so I'm glad there's that option if you don't secure a BG.
Sorry this is kinda long but I'm almost done. When it says that you can only make one fastpass selection at a time, does that mean that if it's noon and I make a fastpass selection for 6pm, does that mean I can't make another fastpass until 6pm? They'll really need to let the GP know of this policy before they willy-nilly make a fastpass and waste their $20 by only making 2-3 fastpasses during their day.
Robert wrote: "At Walt Disney World, exclusive augmented reality lenses will replace PhotoPass as the photo benefit under Disney Genie+"
Could someone please explain what "exclusive augmented reality lenses" are? Thanks in advance.
There’s a video that shows the lenses - selfie filters that bring the characters into your photos.
Really interested in seeing what the E ticket LLs cost. Presumably less than 10 bucks at WDW since Plus is 15 for a full day. Could get pricey, particularly for larger groups. You could link up large groups with Fastpass so that one tech savvy person could book the day - presumably you don’t want to do that if that person hits your credit card for a Remy/RoR/Tron? LL.
Disney is going the way of airlines companies, where every single aspect of the tríp is monetized. Windows? $. Lunch? $ Extra leg space? $$ and so on and so on....the experience in the park is going to feel lees of a vacation every time.,.those poor shareholders must be starving...
Just another way of increasing their yield from you for mostly outdated and lame rides whilst you suffer ridiculous crowds. At least at Universal, whilst one still suffers the crowds, you at least get exhilarating new rides and attractions on a regular basis.
So now everyone has to buy maxpass and it doesn't work for Radiator Springs, where you can only skip the line if you're rich enough to pay even more. Guess it's better than Fastpass+ and what they have now . . .
Postcott: “ Businesses like "Touring Plans" will go bankrupt unless they have more to offer to their customers. Even though they have been recording data for years, and so have other places, I think I'll rely on data straight from the company. It sucks for those businesses and I'm sure they're scrambling on what to do right now.”
I would not rely on line data from Disney! They often inflate the posted wait times of their rides now. They can still do that when Genie+ and Lightning Lane go live for crowd control and to encourage more Lightning Lane purchases.
Also to Postcott: if Genie+ follows the MaxPass rules at Disneyland, a new pass can been reserved after the first pass has been used or 90 minutes after making a previous reservation. That means it could be possible to hold two (or more) passes at once. It’s for this reason TouringPlans won’t be scrambling because they have that built into their Disneyland plans software already and with relative ease could port it over to their Disneyworld software.
Sigh. I guess its just the leftist side of me, but I hate the idea of a pay system of ride line reservation or preference. I just think that, if you've payed the money to go inside the park, you should be on equal footing with everybody else in regards to getting on the rides. I was fine with the paper Fastpass system, as that was nicely equal for every customer, only allowed you one reservation at a time, and worked best for theme park enthusiasts who knew how to play the game to their advantage.
Oh well. One thing I'm glad of is they got ride of Fastpass+ and the need to plan your day at a specific park, two months before you even go to the airport.
Sigh. I guess its just the leftist side of me, but I hate the idea of a pay system of ride line reservation or preference. I just think that, if you've payed the money to go inside the park, you should be on equal footing with everybody else in regards to getting on the rides. I was fine with the paper Fastpass system, as that was nicely equal for every customer, only allowed you one reservation at a time, and worked best for theme park enthusiasts who knew how to play the game to their advantage.
Oh well. One thing I'm glad of is they got ride of Fastpass+ and the need to plan your day at a specific park, two months before you even go to the airport.
@Kento, regarding possible E-ticket LL prices, here’s something I read elsewhere “We understand from various sources that Disney will be asking between $4 and $24 per person, per ride, depending on the category of attraction.”. So with that in mind, look to be paying $24 for those E-tickets!
Glad FP+ is gone. The pre-planning was very anti-vacation. They probably should do something for people staying on site, since losing Magic Express and paying for parking, the reasons for staying at a Disney resort is becoming lessened, and I do love their hotels. I am happy to use a system similar to MaxPass. Great news.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
I just renewed my WDW AP Aug.10 (FL Res Gold Pass Renewal) for $650.72. It included photo pass. Only allowed 3 park active reservations. It also only allowed monthly payments. Genie+ and Lightning Lanes gives me doubts that my AP will stay valid as is. Maybe WDW will increase park pass numbers or will they make me pay for more? It's all a monetization policy now.