Looking to Save Money on Disneyland Tickets? Here's How

Today's news that Disneyland (and Walt Disney World) will eliminate their free Fastpass service in favor of paid alternatives might lead fans to wonder how they can save money on a Disney trip.

If you live in California, now may be the best time in a long time to visit Disneyland. Number one, wait times are the lowest they've been since the parks reopened, thanks to schools starting and many other fans waiting for the introduction of Disney's new Magic Key annual pass program before they visit again. But the better reason to visit now is that tickets are cheaper, too.

Disneyland is offering discounted admission to California residents, but only for a limited time. The deal is a three-day ticket for $83 a day, but we can do better than that. Our authorized travel partner is offering the same deal for just $78 a day.



The tickets must be used by September 30, but there are no blockout dates. That means you can enjoy the beginning of Disneyland's annual Halloween Time, which starts September 3. Quantities are limited at this extra-discounted price, so buy ASAP if you're at all interested.

Though this three-day deal is just for California residents, other discounts on Disneyland tickets are available to everyone. Here is the link to see all the available deals: Discounted Disneyland Tickets.

