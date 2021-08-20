Buffets Return at Walt Disney World

Buffets are coming back to the Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney announced a new set of restaurant reopenings today, including the return today of Boma – Flavors of Africa at Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, which serves breakfast and dinner buffets.

At Epcot, Biergarten Restaurant will reopen its lunch and dinner buffets in the Germany pavilion in World Showcase starting August 29.



Biergarten Restaurant. Photo courtesy Disney

And at Magic Kingdom, The Crystal Palace will reopen its lunch and dinner buffets starting September 12. The two restaurants have been serving family style in lieu of their traditional buffets, and there's no word yet on any potential return of character dining at The Crystal Palace.

In other restaurant reopening news, Disney announced today that Steakhouse 71 will open at Disney’s Contemporary Resort for the resort's 50th anniversary. The name references Disney World's opening year (1971) and calls back to the now-closed Steakhouse 55 that operated at the Disneyland Resort in California, marking that park's opening year. More details to come.

Back in the parks, breakfast service is returning to Cinderella’s Royal Table in Magic Kingdom on August 27, with reservations opening August 24.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, Kusafiri Coffee Shop and Bakery reopens in Africa on August 29 with new menu items, including Spiced Potato Hand Pies, a Marinated Chicken Flatbread Sandwich, and a Red Chili Hot Dog.

Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Dockside Diner opens August 22 with a Shrimp Salad Roll, Chipotle Chicken Salad Roll, and Smoked Fish Dip served with seasoned house-made chips, celery, carrots, jalapeños, and pickles.

Finally, Epcot has opened seven Food & Wine marketplaces that had been scheduled to debut October 1: The Alps, India, Ireland, Kenya, and Spain in World Showcase and Lobster Landing and Mac & Eats near Mission: Space.

* * *

