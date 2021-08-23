Knott's Reveals 2021 Halloween Events for Families

Last week, Knott's Berry Farm revealed its full Knott's Scary Farm line-up for 2021. Today, the park switched focus to the daytime, announcing its Knott's Spooky Farm plans for fall.

Knott's Spooky Farm is the park's family-friendly Halloween celebration. It kicks off this year on September 25 and runs weekends from 9am to 5pm through October 31. For kids ages 3-11, the highlight may be trick-or-treating on Ghost Town's Main Street and Schoolhouse Road. Calico Park will become a pumpkin patch for the occasion, and the Calico Mayor and Cameo Kate will host a Calico Carnival Costume Cavalcade for visiting children in costume on the Calico Mine Stage.

Snoopy and the Peanuts gang will meet kids for photos in Camp Snoopy, where the Grand Sierra Railroad will become A Trip to Camp Spooky, while a new musical show, Great Pumpkin Palooza, will debut at the Camp Snoopy Theater.



Photo courtesy Knott's Berry Farm

The Halloween Hootenanny overlay is back on Timber Mountain Log Ride, featuring an original song performed by Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies. Calico Mine Ride gets its Halloween overlay, too, with Calico Candy Mine Ride, where the silver ore transforms into candy.

Finally, Día de Los Muertos ¡ViVir! takes over the Fiesta Plaza Stage, the Creepy Critters of Calico will take over the Livery Stable, and the Bob Baker Marionette Theatre Show will stage Halloween productions in the Birdcage Theatre.

