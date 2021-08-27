Mickey Faces a 'Swiss Meltdown' on Disney's New Cruise Ship

Here's some "cool" news. Disney Cruise Line will run multiple shows on the AquaMouse water coaster when it opens next summer on the new Disney Wish.

The AquaMouse's tunnels includes "porthole" screens that Walt Disney Imagineers have designed to show scenes inspired by "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" shorts while guests slide past. DCL previously announced "Scuba Scramble" would be the first show on the ride. Today, Disney announced the second - "Swiss Meltdown."

Inspired by the Yodelberg short, Swiss Meltdown will put riders on a mountain sledding excursion gone wrong. It's a Caribbean cruise, after all, so when the snow melts, you've got to slide to safety while avoiding all sorts of cartoon mishaps, including avalanches, leaky rock walls, and waterfalls. And, oh yeah, keep an eye out for the yeti from Disneyland's Matterhorn Bobsleds, too.

Here is a teaser from the Disney Cruise Line:

The Disney Wish will sail its maiden voyage on June 9, 2022 from Port Canaveral with three- and four-night cruises to Castaway Cay. For more information, check out our previous coverage of the DCL's Disney Wish.

* * *

