Universal Studios Beijing to Open Officially September 20

The Universal Beijing Resort will open officially to the public on September 20, the resort announced today.

Universal's first resort in China is its fifth worldwide, joining Orlando, Hollywood, Singapore, and Osaka, Japan. We detailed many of Universal Studios Beijing's attractions from its invitation-only soft opening earlier this month. Highlights include a new Jurassic World motion base dark ride and an indoor Kung Fu Panda land.

Universal Studios Beijing will offer 37 attractions across seven themed lands. A CityWalk shopping and dining district and two resort hotels will complete the resort's opening phase. The hotels include the first Universal Studios Grand Hotel, which will stand at the theme park's entrance.

The resort will remain under capacity restrictions at opening, due to the ongoing pandemic. Travel restrictions in China also will limit international visitors' ability to come to the park for the time being.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)