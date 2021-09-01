Holiday Celebrations Return to Disneyland This November

The Holidays are coming back to the Disneyland Resort this year, starting November 12.

This year's holiday celebrations at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will run through January 9, 2022 and welcome back many of the resort's holiday traditions. Disneyland fans missed these celebrations last year, when the parks were closed due to the pandemic.

At Disneyland, the "A Christmas Fantasy" parade will return, becoming the first full-sized parade to run at the park since it reopened in April. The "Believe in Holiday Magic" fireworks show also will run in the evenings at Disneyland, where It's a Small World Holiday will return and Haunted Mansion Holiday continues its run.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the Disney Festival of Holidays returns with eight food marketplaces celebrating Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Disney ¡Viva Navidad! takes over the Paradise Gardens area once again, with live music and performers starting November 12. Mirabel from the upcoming Disney animated film Encanto will debut at the event, too.

Cars Land also will be getting its traditional holiday make-over, including the return of the Luigi's Joy to the Whirl and Mater's Jingle Jamboree musical overlays.

Finally, Santa Claus will return to his home in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, where Mickey Mouse and the Holiday Toy Drummers will appear for a dance party several times daily.

