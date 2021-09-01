Disneyland Opens Two New 'Magic Key' Experiences

Disneyland has set aside two locations in its parks exclusively for its new Magic Keyholders. Magic Key is the Disneyland Resort's new annual pass program and these two locations are just a couple of the perks available to program participants.

Disney invited me and a few other local reporters for a first look this morning before opening to all passholders. In Disneyland, the old Starcade in Tomorrowland is now the Magic Key Starcade Experience ("don't call it a lounge"). Inside, you will find Instagram-ready photo backdrops, as well as occasional physically distanced appearances by Mickey Mouse and other Disney characters.



Minnie Mouse in her Halloween outfit at Disneyland

But the real attraction might be the sofas, air conditioning, and phone charging stations.

The Magic Key Starcade Experience is open daily from noon to 6pm, through October 31.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the resort has converted the former Alfresco Tasting Terrace into the Magic Key Terrace, a permanent new sit-down dining location exclusively for Magic Keyholders.

Executive Chef Jeremiah Balogh talked us through the new menu. Here's the link to browse it yourself.

In addition to what you will find on the menu, Chef Balogh introduced a secret menu drink. The Nutmeg (named for a feral cat that once lived behind the terrace), includes Meyers dark rum, apricot liqueur, and Bailey's Irish cream, with a little bit of Frangelico.

Almost all food and drink menu items lean into past locations names from Disney California Adventure. For example, here are the Pizza Oom Mow Wow! cocktail (Bloody Mary with Tito's handmade vodka and flavors of pineapple, pepperoncini, and mushroom - $17) and the Bountiful Valley Charcuterie ($18).

And the Mulholland Madness Meatballs, stuffed with cheese and served with spicy creamy tomato sauce, charred broccolini and orange segments, pickled red onions, whipped burrata, and crostini ($16).

My favorite was the Seared Scallops & Potato Fritters ($22), served with roasted carrot purée, fresh greens and citrus turmeric gel. (No fancy name yet?) Clearly, the menu here aims at higher-end restaurant dining and not theme park snacks, despite the cute names. We will see how Disneyland's most loyal fans react to that, in the weeks ahead.

Magic Key Terrace is now available to Magic Keyholders through digital walk up via the Disneyland app. It opens for advance reservations starting tomorrow, September 2.

In addition to the exclusive locations, Disneyland will be introducing a new Magic Key popcorn bucket and embroidery options (including on Mickey ears) for Magic Keyholders in the weeks to come. Check out our original post, Here's the Scoop on Disneyland's New Annual Pass Program for more information on Disneyland's Magic Key program and how to order one.

Right now, Disney is offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other discounts are available to non-Californians, as well.

* * *

