Happy 20th Birthday to Tokyo DisneySea

This weekend, one of the world's best theme parks celebrates its 20th birthday.

Tokyo DisneySea opened September 4, 2001. Over its two decades, the Tokyo Disney Resort's second gate has won six Theme Park Insider Awards as the world's best theme park. (I am jumping the gun on the actual anniversary because we are planning so much coverage of Halloween events at Universal Orlando and Disneyland in California tomorrow and Saturday, and I did not want this birthday post to get lost among those.)

If you were granted the opportunity to travel to any park in the world that you hadn't visited before, make it Tokyo DisneySea. (And if you have visited Tokyo DisneySea before, good for you!) I visited the park 10 years ago, and you can read my trip report start here: A tour of Tokyo DisneySea: History, layout and Mediterranean Harbor.

My report concluded with what remain two of my favorite dining reviews here on Theme Park Insider: Lunch at the S.S. Columbia Dining Room and Dinner at Magellan's.

The "Time to Shine!" 20th anniversary celebration in Tokyo begins Saturday and continues for the next 12 months. Mickey Mouse and friends will wear anniversary costumes and greet fans from the waters of the Mediterranean Harbor, and the park will offer special anniversary-themed food and merchandise during the year, as well. Bigger gifts to fans await after the celebration concludes, when Tokyo DisneySea is scheduled to open its new Fantasy Springs expansion, which will bring attractions themed to Peter Pan, Frozen and Tangled to the park's eighth themed port when it opens sometime between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

If you have visited Tokyo DisneySea, please share some of your memories with us, in the comments.

Replies (2)