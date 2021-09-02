Kondaa Brings Big Coaster Thrills to Walibi Belgium

Let's check on a new-for-2021 roller coaster that we have not covered yet here on Theme Park Insider. Once again, our friend Adriel Tjokrosaputro brings us the report, this time from Walibi Belgium.

That's where Kondaa opened May 8 this year. This Intamin Mega Coaster reaches a top speed of more than 70 mph on 3,937 feet of track. With a height of 164 feet, Kondaa is the tallest and fastest coaster in the Benelux.

Adriel said, "Kondaa itself is really worth the detour from Germany and France. The floater on the 2nd airtime hill is just insane. It's not that strong, but it certainly has that feel of 'literally thrown out of the train.'"

He visited and recorded this video on July 14 - the day before Walibi Belgium closed and evacuated the park due to the 2021 European floods. The park is now scheduled to reopen October 2, just in time for Halloween season.

Adriel previously brought us video of two 2020 coasters that debuted in Europe: Phantasialand's F.L.Y. and Erlebnispark Tripsdrill's Hals-über-Kopf, Vekoma's first roller coaster under its new-generation Suspended Thrill Coaster line. If that's not enough for you, check out his recent video of Taron and the surrounding Klugheim land at Phantasialand.

