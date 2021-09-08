Tampa's Adventure Island Moves to Year-Round Operation

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay's Adventure Island water park now will remain open year round, the park announced today.

The park will be adding heaters to help ensure that its pools, lazy river and water slides remain comfortable throughout the year. Previously, Adventure Island had closed in the winter, but its new schedule will make Busch Gardens Tampa Bay a two-gate destination all year long. That could help the parks' visibility with both locals and tourists who visit central Florida during the winter months.

Busch Gardens Tampa will open its long-awaited Iron Gwazi roller coaster next February, so having Adventure Island - and its heated water attractions - open at the same time could help drive attendance during what is normally a slower time of year, between the Christmas and spring break holidays.

Adventure Island also announced today that it will open Hang Ten Tiki Bar on Friday. The park's first full-service bar will offer sparking and frozen cocktails, more than 20 international and local Florida-distilled rums, local craft beers, as well as non-alcoholic juices that can be served in souvenir Tiki cups.



Bar bites will include a Tiki Man soft pretzel, empanadas, and a smoked fish dip with pineapple relish. Adventure Island is located across McKinley Drive from Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and last year opened the Solar Vortex dual-tailspin water slide.

