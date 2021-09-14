Universal Orlando Announces Rock the Universe Line-Up

Universal Orlando has announced the line-up for its returning "Rock the Universe" event, which brings Christian music acts to the stage at Universal Studios Florida.

The event did not take place this year, but will return January 28-29, 2022. The event ran for years in September, but in 2019 took over the old

Celebration of Harry Potter fan fest dates on the final weekend of January. This is a hard-ticket, after-hours event, with attendees allowed to enter Universal Studios Florida at 4pm - two hours before the park close at 6pm. The event continues until 1am each night.

The Friday line-up will include For King and Country, Matthew West, Rhett Walker, Jordan Feliz, and Riley Clemmons. Taking the stage Saturday night will be Zach Williams, We the Kingdom, Big Daddy Weave, Cory Asbury of Bethel Music, and Social Club Misfits.

One-night tickets start at $73.99 plus tax, but almost no one buys single tickets for this event. Rock the Universe is basically Coachella/Gov Ball for every church youth group in Florida and southern Georgia, who will be bussed in en masse for the event. Universal is also offering packages including stays at the Endless Summer Resort for groups that want to make it a weekend.

* * *

