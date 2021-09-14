'Finding Nemo' Musical Coming Back to Disney World Next Year

Walt Disney World's Finding Nemo — The Musical will return in 2022, though in a "reimagined" form, the resort announced today.

The Disney's Animal Kingdom production, which Theme Park Insider readers ranked the #2 theme park show in the world in last year's poll, remained dark when the Disney World theme parks reopened in July 2020. The production officially debuted in the park's Dinoland USA Theater in the Wild in January 2007, featuring songs by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, known then for "Avenue Q" but now better known for "The Book of Mormon" and a little production you might have heard of called "Frozen."



Photo courtesy Disney

"Although our Disney Live Entertainment team is still in the early stages of development for the show, the musical retelling of this underwater tale of family, friendship and kindness will feature new story material, as well as fan favorite songs such as 'In the Big Blue World' and 'Go with the Flow,'" Disney said in its press release.

No other details are yet available, including a specific opening date next year.

As for other Broadway-style theater productions in the parks, Walt Disney World recently brought back Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage to Disney's Hollywood Studios and restaged A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King across the park at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney is slated to open at Disney Springs in November. But across the country at the Disneyland Resort, the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure remains dark, with no plans announced for a replacement of the Frozen Live at the Hyperion show.

