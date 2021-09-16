Disney World to Drop Virtual Queue on Star Wars Ride

Walt Disney World next week will stop requiring guests to use a virtual queue to ride its award-winning Star Wars Rise of the Resistance. Starting September 23, the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction will begin using a traditional walk-up queue.
Rise of the Resistance had been using a virtual queue since its opening in December 2019. At times, entering that queue felt more like a lottery, as fans swamped the official My Disney Experience app with requests when the queue opened each morning. Eventually, Disney added a second opportunity later in the day to join the queue.
In recent weeks, as demand for the ride has stabilized, the queue sometimes has remained open to new entries hours after opening. On very rare occasions, the virtual queue has emptied before the end of the day, allowing Disney to open the attraction to walk-ups. But at other times, many fans have been frustrated by their inability to get a ride time on Rise, with some complaining that they couldn't experience the attraction at all during their Walt Disney World vacation.
With a standby queue, there no longer will be any question of luck determining your fate on the ride. If you're willing to show up at park opening and wait, you will get to ride. (Assuming that the ride remains operational that day, of course.) What remains to be seen is how the switch to a standby queue at Rise will affect the rest of the park.
A virtual queue effectively allowed people to wait for two attractions at once. Guests could be in the virtual queue for Rise while they waited in a physical queue for something else. Now, they will not be able to do that. All those guests waiting in Rise's queue will draw people from other queues in park, potentially leading to shorter wait times elsewhere.
Or - and I am guessing that Disney is hoping for this - the elimination of Rise's virtual queue may encourage more people to visit Walt Disney World, since they no longer will have to face a risk that they would not be able to get on what has been Disney's most acclaimed ride in years. That would add more people to the park, potentially increasing wait times. So - as usual - we will have to wait to see the ultimate effect of this change.
This is not the end for virtual queues at Disney, however. Remy's Ratatouille Adventure will use a virtual queue once it officially opens to all Epcot visitors on October 1. And Disney is not ruling out a return for the virtual queue on Rise of the Resistance at some point, either.
But for now, the strategy for visiting Disney's Hollywood Studios to experience Star Wars Rise of the Resistance changes, starting September 23. Forget about being on the app at 7am and get yourself to the park itself before opening, instead. Then make a beeline for the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land and prepare to wait for this ride the old fashioned way.
Update: Manny Barron makes an excellent point in the comments, reminding us that Walt Disney World will begin giving its hotel guests 30 minutes early entry at all parks, starting next month. This move therefore gives Disney's hotel guests the advantage at getting on Rise that they have been asking for since the attraction opened.
* * *
This is an odd development to say the least. It sounds much more like an experiment and that this new policy could shift at any time.
The good news is that a long line will likely deter many from trying to ride. Even though this is widely considered the best ride in all of Disney World, I believe the popularity was inflated by boarding groups and not having to wait in a long line.
The bad news is that people are going to have to get to the park super early now. The whole purpose of going to the 7 a.m. opening window for boarding groups was so that people weren't getting to the parks so early and causing a large crowd before sunrise.
The worst news is for people like me who stay offsite. With resorts guests getting a 30 minute head start everyday at every park, I will likely have to pay the upwards of $25 per person to guarantee my party a ride.
Pros and cons to both sides lol. TwoBits stated great points but at the same time, people who are determined to get up early and beat out the crowds will be rewarded with having an easier and more stable chance to ride. And hey, if large crowds show up every morning then they'll hopefully open the park an hour early like they did when the ride first opened to manage crowds. It'll be interesting to see how things will play out.
@TwoBits- I'm sure Disney won't do early magic hours for DHS anytime soon. Unless hotel sales are down... then they def will
How is the queue for ROTR designed and how will it work with Lightning Lane? Is there already a separate queue that can be used as a Lightning Lane? Or is it just one lane? If so, how will Lightning Lane work? (Thanks in advance for your reply.)
@Beacher-
Lightning Lane will just take over the original FastPass queue. The only change is changing the name.
No word on how much it will cost to individually ride with the lightning lane but I've heard rumors of at least $15 on a slow day. Disneyland Shanghai charges anywhere from $17-25 a person per ride. For Disneyland Paris, guests pay from $9-$18 per person per ride.
Also, if I have to pay for a Fastpass, I feel like I should have the option to arrive at any time of the day and not be restricted to a one hour window. If you miss it, you just lost money. Ik the CMs will be nice about it but what if they aren't? Or what if you were in a queue for 2 hours at FOP and your EE pass expired. Just stuff to think about.
I'm quite happy I wont have to wake up at 6:55am next month when I visit DHS for the virtual queue type of deal when it used to come "live" at 7am. I'll just have to get my running shoes on to sprint to the queue at rope drop. JK of course but remember folks that come October, Deluxe resort guests will have first dibs at park attractions 30 minutes before park opening. So expect RotR to already have a semi-substantial queue by the time general population gets let in.
I think it may have a double porpouse. Drive people into the park with a better chance to ride than the virtual lottery of the boarding groups, and also improves the crowd distribuition in the park, and less people in line for Mickey and Minie ride, the twiligth zone tower, the toy story manía and Slinky coaster.
Isn't this just to clear the way for the Lighting Lane? Why give people a virtual que for free when you can make the line three hours long then charge the poor saps another $20 a head to skip the line? I mean, welcome to hell.
The coronel.
Yep. Thats also a way to wet your apetite, then see if the ride creates a masive line, then create a necesity for the genie plus app. Clean. Rinse, dry, repeat.
Just FYI, at this point there is no word from Disneyland about a change there.