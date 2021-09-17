Disney Introduces Another Friend for Duffy the Bear

The "Duffy Plush Universe" is expanding again. The latest addition to the Disney Bear's crew of friends is LinaBell, a curious fox with a side hustle as a detective.

Okay, Disney did not exactly phrase it that way, but hey, I'm trying to respect your time here and cut to the gist of things. Here's the official description:

"LinaBell is a curious and inquisitive fox with a fluffy tail and a beautiful orchid tucked in her ear. She finds joy and excitement in solving problems and mysteries, and masterfully uses her signature magnifying glass on her adventures. LinaBell also loves nature and spending time

with Duffy and their friends in the forest. Her wit, savvy, and fun-loving attitude are sure to make her a favorite of both guests and Duffy and Friends fans alike."

LinaBell debuts in plush form, on merchandise and for meet and greets at Shanghai Disneyland on September 29, eventually making her way to other parks where Duffy and Friends appear by the fall of 2022.

"As a big fan of Duffy the Disney Bear myself, I’m thrilled to introduce the latest Duffy Friend to all of our guests here in Shanghai, and fans around the world," Shanghai Disney Resort President and General Manager Joe Schott said. "Since the moment they first arrived at Shanghai Disney Resort, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, CookieAnn and ‘Olu Mel, have melted our guests’ hearts and we continue to deliver magical new experiences based on the amazing stories of their friendship."

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)