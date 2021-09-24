What's the Best Part of Walt Disney World's 50th Anniversary?

We are just one week away from Walt Disney World's 50th birthday and the start of the resort's 18-month "The World's Most Magical Celebration." Looking ahead to all the openings and news next week, what are you looking forward to most?

Disney has decorated Cinderella Castle for the occasion, designed new costumes for Mickey and Friends, given cast members new "EARidescent" nametags and planned "Beacon of Magic" moments on all four parks' icons each evening. Visitors will find the 50th anniversary logo throughout the resort, with new line-ups of anniversary-themed merchandise and food for sale, as well.



Photo courtesy Disney

"Disney Enchantment" will be the new fireworks show at the Magic Kingdom, accompanied by new projection mapping on not just Cinderella Castle but all of Main Street USA, featuring characters, moments, and music from Disney and Pixar films. Grammy winner and former Disney World cast member Philip Lawrence has composed the show's theme song, "You Are the Magic."

Over at Epcot, Harmonious will take over the World Showcase lagoon each evening at 9pm. The new nighttime spectacular features 15 songs in 13 languages, kicking off with a medley of "How Far I’ll Go" from Moana and "Go the Distance" from Hercules. The show will include songs from The Lion King, The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Brave, Mulan, The Jungle Book, and Aladdin before closing with "Someday" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame. The 20-minute show features 240 musical artists from around the world who recorded in nine countries. And it images play on five floating show platforms as well as a five-story central water curtain.

Also in World Showcase, the Remy's Ratatouille Adventure dark ride opens to everyone in the expanded France pavilion, where guests also can enjoy the La Crêperie de Paris restaurant. The ride feature trackless vehicles that race through Gusteau's restaurant from Remy's perspective, inspired by the Academy Award-winning 2007 Pixar film, Ratatouille.

Finally, Disney is teasing updates about new attractions coming to the Walt Disney World Resort, including Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, an indoor roller coaster that has been under construction on the site of Epcot's former Universe of Energy pavilion in what will be called the new World Discovery land.

So what has you excited?

* * *

