Disney Expands the Menu with Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

You've overcome incredible odds to become a renown chef, won an Academy Award for the effort, and then revived Disney's worst theme park with its first world-class attraction. So what are you going to do now?

Remy's going to Disney World.

Remy's Ratatouille Adventure brings Epcot's World Showcase a much-appreciated new dark ride, while showcasing one of Pixar's most beloved films in the best possible setting at the Walt Disney World Resort. The trackless dark ride anchors an expanded France pavilion in World Showcase and officially opens Friday, in honor of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary.

On the ride, guests are shrunk to the size of Remy then follow the rodent on a chase through a Paris kitchen, as Remy seeks to fulfill his dream of becoming a great French chef.



Photo courtesy Disney

Ben Mills' review of the original 2014 installation at Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris stands, as this is pretty much the same experience. Here are some highlights from the Epcot version:

Even though this is a motion base dark ride, there is no height restriction, and Disney is promoting Remy's as an adventure for the whole family. It does play much tamer than Spider-Man and Transformers, so Remy's during its preview period has been drawing Disney World passholders who might never have considered those motion base attractions from Disney's rival. But Remy's still can be a bit much to follow visually if you're not used to watching media on motion base rides.

The moment when the villain Skinner lunges at our heroes might frighten sensitive riders, too. (Heck, the whole experience would be a nightmare for anyone with a rodent phobia.) Yet if you're okay with the thrills that motion base dark rides are typically designed to deliver, the Skinner moment is the ride's highlight - a great moment when narrative, visuals, and ride mechanics come together to create a unique experience.

In all, Pixar and Ratatouille fans should welcome this new opportunity to spend more time with Remy and friends, and all Epcot fans should be happy to see another people-eating dark ride added to the park's line-up.

* * *

