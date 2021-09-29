Walt Disney World Debuts Its Latest Nighttime Spectacular

Harmonious continues Walt Disney World's tradition of nighttime spectaculars on the Epcot World Showcase lagoon.
Replacing Epcot Forever and the long-running IllumiNations, Harmonious celebrates the world's musical cultures... as expressed through Disney's animated movie scores. The 20-minute show features 240 musical artists from around the world, who recorded 15 Disney songs in 13 languages during 110 recording sessions in nine countries.
Harmonious accompanies that soundtrack with visuals from a new lineup of show platforms, fountains, and lights on and around the World Showcase lagoon. The show runs on five floating platforms, with four 25-by-88-foot LED panels and a 50-foot central water curtain, supplemented with hundreds of moving fountains and lights, plus lasers and pyro.
Ultimately, this show didn't stop my eternal pining for the original IllumiNations, with its classical soundtrack and lights and lasers that enveloped all of World Showcase lagoon and most of its national pavilions. Harmonious does not celebrate global music so much as it celebrates that Disney is a global brand now, with music and movies that reference cultures around the world.
I mean, that's a good thing. It's great when people of all colors and backgrounds can see themselves in the work of a brand as popular and powerful as Disney's. But while Harmonious talks about the way that music can bring people together (literally, in a verbal introduction), it never finds the heart which drives that need to connect.
Visually, the show relies on bulky platforms that demand you pick an appropriate spot around the lagoon in order to see their displays. Much of imagery is abstract, rather than scenes from Disney's movies - a la World of Color. Initially, I felt a bit like I was sitting with Palpatine and Anakin in the Galaxies Opera House.
I probably shouldn't have brought up World of Color, because now I am longing for the more elegant simplicity of that production's water screens. The problem with that approach, of course, is that it can be viewed only from head-on, an issue that Disney wanted to avoid on the World Showcase lagoon, where people gather around the promenade to watch the big show at the end of each day.
But Harmonious' barges (which remain an eyesore for many during the day) don't provide the 360 degrees of prime viewing that a show that just gave fans a bunch of fountains, lasers, flashing lights and pyro to watch would have. The media displayed on the screens just did not seem engaging enough, to me, to be worth all that money and hassle that the designing, creating and installing the barges must have demanded.
Is Harmonious worth watching? Sure. It's a fine "kiss goodnight" at the end of your day at Epcot. But Disney has done better with its nighttime spectaculars.
If you are curious, the musical line-up includes:
* * *
Just saw the show this evening, although it was visually appealing and had a decent selection of musical numbers, the show fell flat. Particularly with the fact that they didn't bother to fade/transition the music score from one to another. Definitely worth seeing at least once, but I wouldn't wait around for it if I was already in the park.
Agreed that Mulan was the strongest segment in the show.
The Mulan sequence was beautiful. The Coco sequence was a missed opportunity. Instead of Remember Me, a better choice of songs would have been The World es mi Familia followed by Un Poco Loco. Those songs are fantastic and fit better with the show spotlighting music, culture and harmony. The Lion King is overused at WDW and The Jungle Book was unnecessary, better to have at DAK if at all. The Princess and the Frog sequence was nice but it doesn’t really fit into this show, it would be better at MK. As for everything else...eh. The show’s stated emphasis on music, culture and harmony was played very loosely in all the sequences, except for the Mulan sequence. Whomever was responsible for the Mulan sequence should have contributed more to the show.