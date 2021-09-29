Fans Roast New 'Disney's KiteTails' Show

Among the new attractions debuting this week at Walt Disney World for the resort's 50th anniversary is "Disney's KiteTails," a daytime show at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park.

Disney opened the show early this morning for its "The World's Most Magical Celebration" press event. I posted some video highlights to Theme Park Insider's Twitter account.

"Highlights" from Disney's KiteTails at Disney's Animal Kingdom. Just makes the loss of Rivers of Light hurt even more. #DisneyWorld50 pic.twitter.com/fqj6j5c5s3 — Theme Park Insider (@ThemePark) September 29, 2021

The reaction from fans was swift... and uniformly negative.

"How is this real," one reader asked. "You gotta be kidding me," said another.

I feel the need to step in and defend the Imagineers and show producers that some readers roasted in their comments, however. We don't know what budget or parameters the creative team had to work with on "Disney's KiteTails." It's possible that, given the money and commands they had to work with, the creators knocked it out of the park and delivered the best imaginable show.

A production succeeds or fails as a team effort. While many individuals involved in a success might step forward to take credit, when failures happen, their stories are only told to trusted confidants in hotel bars late at night after IAAPA and TEA conventions. Perhaps someday we will learn the story behind the creation of KiteTails.

In the meantimes, as I said on Twitter, this show only makes the loss of Rivers of Light hurt even more.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)