Walt Disney World Announces Next-Gen Digital Assistants

As part of its 50th anniversary "The World's Most Magical Celebration," the Walt Disney World Resort has announced two new tech devices to enhance visitors' stays at the resort.

MagicBand+ is an upgraded version of Disney's original MagicBand wearable device. Enhanced with haptic feedback, color-changing lights, and gesture recognition, MagicBand+ can interact with more locations across the resort, including inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and the "Disney Fab 50 Character Collection," the new golden character sculptures spread throughout the parks.



Photo courtesy Disney

MagicBand+ also will work as a park ticket, room key and payment device, just like the current MagicBands. It will be available at a discount to Disney World hotel guests and annual passholders. Disney will continue to see the original MagicBands and to support the free MagicMobile service that extends MagicBand functionality to mobile devices through Disney World's My Disney Experience app. More details, prices, and a specific sales start date are yet to come.

Next year Disney also will introduce "Hey Disney," a digital assistant that works via the Alexa platform. "Hey Disney" will be an optional, complimentary feature in Walt Disney World hotel rooms and available for purchase as for supported Amazon Echo home devices via the Amazon Alexa Skills store. "Hey Disney" will feature a new character, the Disney Magical Companion, who will answer questions about the resort and take orders for room amenities, as well as offering greetings, jokes, and trivia from Disney character voices, in addition to the usual Alexa services.

Disney also will sell two Mickey Mouse-inspired OtterBox Den Series stands for the Echo Show 5, one inspired by Mickey's classic red shorts and the other by Mickey’s 50th anniversary celebration outfit, which is the one that will be found in WDW resort hotel rooms.

