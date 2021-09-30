Disney World's Star Wars Hotel to Open March 1

Walt Disney World's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will open March 1, 2022, Walt Disney Imagineering's Ann Morrow Johnson announced during an online press conference this morning.

General booking will begin October 28 for Disney's Star Wars-themed hotel/role-playing experience. Each two-night stay will replicate a cruise on a Star Wars spaceship, the Halcyon starcruiser of the Chandrila Star Line. "Windows" in room cabins and common areas will be virtual portholes animated to make it look like you are traveling in space. During the event, Johnson shared a first look at the bridge of the Halcyon, which will be the setting for one of many interactive experiences on the trip.

Rates will start at more than $4,800 for a couple and nearly $6,000 for a family of four. They will include two nights on the Halcyon plus a "port call" to the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge land in the Disney's Hollywood Studios theme park. Special "shuttles" will carry visitors from the Starcruiser to Batuu, preserving the illusion that the experience is all happening in space.

Disney has opened a new planning page on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser website, which includes departure dates through next fall. Since this is a cruise-like experience, "departures" will happen only every other day for this two-night experience. For more details about staying on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, please see this interview with Imagineers about the project.

