Is Walt Disney World's New Fireworks Show Better, or Worse?

Now that Walt Disney World has debuted its new Disney Enchantment fireworks show for guests at the Magic Kingdom, let's ask the big question on many fans' minds. Is this new show better or worse than Happily Ever After?

Happily Ever After replaced Wishes in 2017. It added projection mapping on Cinderella Castle to the traditional fireworks, creating new opportunities for visual storytelling during the production.

The downside? You needed to watch the show from the hub in order to see the detail in the castle projections. With traditional fireworks, you could watch from pretty much anywhere in the park, dispersing the crowd. But Happily Ever After concentrated the crowd into one location.

Disney remodeled the hub in the years leading up to Happily Ever After's debut in order to create more viewing space, but the show's popularity created ongoing crowding problems, as everyone tried to cram in front of the castle for the performance.

With Disney Enchantment, Walt Disney World has extended the projections all the way down Main Street USA. Ideally, that should encourage more people to step back from the hub and to watch the show from Main Street, where they will be closer to the projections and feel more immersed in the production. (Try watching from in front of the Main Street Bakery.)

Watching the fireworks from Main Street always has given guests a head start on beating the rush to the monorail and ferry after the show, but with Disney Enchantment, those fans don't have to miss any of the show's projection details while they watch.

That extension of the projections should give Disney Enchantment an advantage, but that's hardly the only difference between these productions. With a new line-up of songs and a change in narrative, Disney Enchantment truly is something new and different for Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary "The World's Most Magical Celebration."

But is it better than what the Magic Kingdom offered before? Let's look. Here is the video for Disney Enchantment.

And here was Happily Ever After.

Please tell us your thoughts about these shows, in the comments.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)